Fast foods, sugary diets wrecking Nigerians’ teeth—Dentist alerts

By Efe Onodjae

Renowned dental practitioner, Dr. Abraham Akinbami, popularly known as ‘The African Dentist’, has warned that Nigeria faces a growing oral health crisis, due to rising consumption of fast foods and sugary diets.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Akinbami said the surge in cavities and tooth decay is largely caused by lifestyle and dietary changes.

The expert, during a tour of his newly expanded ToothMine Dental Clinic, said,”The major factor behind increasing tooth problems is sugar consumption. According to him, “Fast foods and westernized diets are now common, and they are destroying people’s teeth.”

He explained that bacteria thrive on leftover food particles, producing acid that damages teeth, and advised Nigerians to brush at night using fluoride toothpaste and to floss daily.

“The simple hack is to brush at night,” he said. “That’s when bacteria are most active.”

Akinbami noted that social media has increased awareness about oral health, as more people now seek whiter teeth and better smiles.

He also urged government support for dental care through the National Health Insurance Scheme and policies to ease dental equipment importation.

“Your smile affects your confidence,” Akinbami added. “Good oral health isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.”

Firm tackles cyber attacks, escalating digital threats

By Olyinka Ajayi

An indigenous security

firm has concluded plans to address the rising cyber attacks and escalating digital threats facing many organisations in Nigeria.

Speaking in a cybersecurity conference, organised by the cybersecurity and cloud transformation partners, GidiSync Solutions, in Lagos, themed: ‘What Cybersecurity Means for Business in Today’s Complex Threat Landscape,’ Ibrahim Olawale, cybersecurity consultant, said, “The threat landscape is evolving rapidly. No one organisation, no matter how sophisticated, can manage it in isolation.”

He further urged participants to reframe cybersecurity as a strategic business enabler, one that protects value, accelerates transformation, and sustains investor confidence.

Principal Security Architect, Ademola Adeyemo, insisted, saying, “You can’t build sustainable digital growth on shaky foundations; secure architecture must be part of the design from day one. Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical control – it’s a strategic pillar for trust, reputation, and long-term value creation.”

The event brought together experts, regulators, venture capitalists, and business executives to explore practical ways of strengthening organisational resilience without stifling innovation.