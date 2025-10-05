Family of kidnapped victim cries out over his mysterious disappearance

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Dust raised by a kidnap incident that occurred on March 10, 2025, along the Enugu–Benue road is yet to settle as the family of Mr. Uchenna Okoro, one of the victims, continues to cry out over his mysterious disappearance.

They lamented that ever since that day, there have been no traces of his whereabouts to indicate whether he was killed by his abductors or managed to escape captivity.

In a press statement issued to newsmen, the family recalled that despite repeated inquiries, neither the Nigeria Police nor the Army has given any official statement on Mr. Uchenna’s fate. They said this silence has fueled speculation, with some fearing the worst while others cling to hope that he is still alive.

The statement, signed by his brother, Frank Uzochukwu, added that apart from his immediate family, community leaders in Amanator, Ebonyi State, where Mr. Okoro hails from, have also condemned the worsening insecurity situation in the country, lamenting that people can no longer travel freely without fear.

The family recounted that they received ransom demands and threatening calls two weeks after the abduction, but the calls stopped abruptly, and since then all attempts to trace or contact him have failed.

“His sudden disappearance has left his wife, children, and relatives in deep anguish. His community in Amanator describes the case as a haunting mystery that has thrown them into fear and mourning,” the statement read.

Relatives further expressed despair, saying: “We don’t know if he is still alive or dead. The silence is worse than death itself.”

The Enugu–Benue road, once busy with traders and travelers, has now earned a reputation for recurring incidents of abductions. Eyewitnesses recalled that heavily armed men had ambushed travelers on the day of the incident, opening fire and abducting several victims, including Mr. Okoro, who was whisked away alongside others into the forest near the Enugu–Benue boundary.

As of the time of filing this report, the fate of Mr. Okoro remains unknown — a disappearance that has plunged his family and community into grief and unanswered questions.