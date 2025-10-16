Falana demands probe into killing of activist Abiodun Aremu by hit-and-run driver

ABEOKUTA — Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, calling for a full-scale investigation into the death of Comrade Abiodun Aremu, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Ota, Ogun State.

In the petition dated October 15, 2025, and addressed to the Commissioner of Police at Elewe Eran, Abeokuta, Falana described Aremu’s death as a tragic and unacceptable loss, urging the police to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice.

Comrade Aremu, who until his death was the Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF) — a coalition of pro-labour and civil society groups — was reportedly hit by a speeding vehicle near his residence in Ota on Sunday, October 12.

According to the petition, the driver fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving the victim critically injured. Aremu was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital by good Samaritans but was later confirmed dead despite medical efforts to save his life.

Falana, in his letter, urged the police to identify, arrest, and prosecute the driver responsible for the fatal crash, describing the act as reckless, negligent, and punishable under the law.

“We are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause an investigation into the tragic death of Comrade Aremu with a view to fishing out the driver and prosecuting him for overspeeding, negligence, and manslaughter,” the letter stated.

The Senior Advocate pledged his law firm’s collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

He also emphasized the need for prompt action, stressing that justice must be served not only for Aremu’s family and associates but also as a deterrent against reckless driving and impunity on Nigerian roads.

Falana concluded by expressing confidence that the Ogun State Police Command would respond swiftly to the request and ensure accountability in line with the rule of law.