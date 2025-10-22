Fake Admission: Student threatens university with N500m lawsuit

…School Says It’s Engaging Parents to Resolve Matter

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 200-level Law student of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, Akinlolu Richard Omisade, has threatened to sue the institution for ₦500 million over an alleged irregular admission not recognized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a protest letter submitted to the office of the Vice-Chancellor and signed by his lawyer, Barrister Abdulfatai Abdulsalam, Omisade described his admission as “fake,” claiming the university failed to forward his details to JAMB for proper registration.

The petition stated that Omisade was offered admission to study Law through a letter dated August 16, 2024, but later discovered through the JAMB portal that his name was not listed among the institution’s admitted students.

“Our client’s name was not found on the JAMB portal for Law admission in your school, implying that his details were never forwarded to JAMB for processing,” the letter read.

It further alleged that such actions could amount to an attempt to “fraudulently exploit unsuspecting citizens by issuing unverifiable admission letters.”

The lawyer gave the university three working days to regularize the student’s admission with JAMB or face legal action to recover ₦500 million in damages, while also notifying regulatory bodies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), JAMB, and the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

When contacted, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olaniyi Adekanye, said the university was already engaging with the student’s parents to find an amicable resolution.

“The school chairman is in contact with the student’s parents to resolve the issue in his best interest, and discussions are ongoing,” he said.