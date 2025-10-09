Faith that Defies Persecution: A Muslim President, his pastor wife, and the soul of a nation

By Olatunde Ajayi

There are times when truth must stand firm above the noise, when rumours and rhetoric, no matter how loud, must give way to facts and conviction. The recent wave of allegations about a so-called “Christian genocide” in Nigeria is a prime example of this. It is a distortion that not only undermines truth, but also betrays the lived reality of millions of Nigerians who, every day, pray side by side, break bread together, and serve one another across faith lines. Such claims insult the spirit of unity and coexistence that defines the heart of Nigeria.

Last weekend, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, speaking at the funeral service of Lydia Yilwatda in Jos, Plateau State, offered a quiet but powerful testimony that cut through the cynicism of such narratives. “I inherited Islam from my family,” he said, “but my wife is a Pastor. She prays for me. No conflict.”

In that brief reflection lay a truth that no amount of propaganda can erase: the Nigerian story is not one of religious war, but of coexistence, sometimes imperfect, but enduring and deeply rooted. How could a man whose partner in life, the First Lady of the nation, is a Christian Pastor, permit the persecution of Christians? How could a leader who shares his home, prayers, and love with a Christian woman stand by while others are targeted for their faith? The very notion collapses under the weight of its own contradiction.

President Tinubu’s words were not political theater; they were a reflection of Nigeria’s collective reality. From Sokoto to Enugu, mosques and churches stand within walking distance of each other. Interfaith families are common. In markets, offices, classrooms, and villages, faith is more often a bridge than a barrier.

That reality is mirrored in Nigeria’s leadership structure. The Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defense Intelligence and the Inspector General of Police, four of the nation’s most powerful security heads, are all Christians. Only the Chief of Air Staff is Muslim. The Senate President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chief Justice of Nigeria and many other top government officials are also Christians.

If there truly were a state-sanctioned campaign against Christians, as some foreign lobbyists allege, then who, precisely, would be waging it? The Christian officers who command the army, navy, and police? The Christian officials at the heart of the administration? The claim is not only false it is absurd.

The resurgence of “Christian genocide” narratives has little to do with reality and everything to do with strategy. Behind the curtain stands the self-styled secession agitators, a proscribed separatist movement that has spent years seeking international validation for its cause. Failing to gain local legitimacy, it turned instead to the powerful machinery of Western lobbying firms.

Through these firms, these group repackaged Nigeria’s complex insecurity challenges, banditry, terrorism, communal clashes, as evidence of a deliberate anti-Christian campaign. These lobbyists, driven by profit and occasionally by genuine but misplaced concern, pushed the narrative to U.S. lawmakers sympathetic to religious freedom causes. In some cases, the manipulation was so effective that a senior American lobbyist reportedly declared that one serving U.S. senator “should be named an honorary Biafran.”

That single statement exposed the depth of the infiltration. What began as a commercial arrangement between a legally proscribed group and a lobbying firm has evolved into a misinformation pipeline that exploits the good intentions of U.S. policymakers. It has turned Nigeria’s internal security struggles which afflict both Muslims and Christians into a weaponized narrative of persecution.

The danger of such narratives is not merely reputational. They divide Nigerians, inflame sectarian suspicion, and undermine counterterrorism efforts that depend on unity. In truth, both Christians and Muslims have suffered grievously at the hands of violent extremists in the North-East, communities of both faiths have been displaced, and both churches and mosques have been burned.

To frame this shared tragedy as an attack on one faith is to dishonor the victims of all faiths. It is to politicize pain for propaganda.

President Tinubu’s interfaith marriage is more than a personal story; it is a national metaphor. It represents the daily coexistence of millions of Nigerians who refuse to see one another as enemies. His simple declaration, “My wife prays for me. No conflict.” is the quiet rebuttal to every falsehood shouted from abroad.

Nigeria is not a nation at war with its Christians. It is a nation under siege by disinformation.

And the antidote to disinformation is truth: the truth that leadership, faith, and citizenship in Nigeria are not determined by creed but by conviction; the truth that a people united in purpose can outlast propaganda.

The world owes Nigeria the respect of listening not to those who profit from division, but to those who live every day in coexistence from the President and his pastor wife, to the soldier, the imam, and the pastor praying for peace on the same soil.

Because when the noise fades, that is the story of Nigeria, not genocide, but grace.

Olatunde Ajayi, an independent journalist, wrote in from Lagos