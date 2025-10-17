Faith, Freedom: Activist calls for separation of religion and governance in Nigeria

Nigeria Flag

By Janice Uduogu

Public advocate and writer, Godstime Madojemu, has urged Nigerian authorities to reinforce the country’s commitment to secular governance, warning that the fusion of religion and state power could threaten unity, justice, and constitutional order.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Madojemu emphasized that protecting the religious freedom of all citizens is vital to Nigeria’s stability and democratic growth.

He pointed out that recurring incidents of violence against worshippers and attacks on places of worship underscore the need for stronger institutional safeguards to uphold citizens’ rights, regardless of faith.

According to him, “Every Nigerian deserves the right to worship freely, live without fear, and enjoy equality under the law.”

Madojemu cited constitutional provisions guaranteeing freedom of religion, describing them as foundational to national unity and peace.

He observed that differing interpretations of Nigeria’s secular status have caused tensions in some regions and called for a balanced approach that ensures fairness for all citizens.

“The Nigerian Constitution makes it clear that no religion should be adopted as a state religion. Upholding this principle is key to building trust and promoting coexistence,” he said.

The activist urged both federal and state governments to strengthen frameworks that protect religious freedom, foster interfaith dialogue, and ensure justice for victims of religiously motivated violence.

He also appealed to religious leaders to use their influence to promote peace, tolerance, and mutual respect among their followers.

“True peace will come from justice, equality, and respect for human rights,” Madojemu added. “Faith should be a force for compassion and understanding, not division.”

He concluded by calling for a renewed national commitment to constitutional values that guarantee equal treatment for all citizens, regardless of belief.