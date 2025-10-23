Factory farming poses fresh threat to Nigeria’s environment, public health — Experts

By Chioma Obinna

Environmental and food-sovereignty advocates have warned that Nigeria risks severe ecological and public-health crises if it embraces industrial animal farming without strict regulation and oversight.

The experts who spoke in Lagos during a one-day Media Training on Industrial Animal Farming and Its Implications for Nigeria described factory farming as “a destructive model that values profit over people, animals and the planet.”

The session was organised by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, in partnership with the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN,, the Youth in Agroecology and Restoration Network (YARN), and the HEDA Resource Centre.

In her presentation, Barr. Mariann Bassey-Olsson, Deputy Executive Director of ERA/FoEN and Chairperson of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, cautioned that the recent $2.5 billion investment deal between the Federal Government and Brazilian meat company JBS S.A. could open the door to widespread deforestation, pollution, and loss of livelihoods.

“Nigeria must not become a dumping ground for industrial agribusiness. We need policies that protect our farmers and our environment, not foreign corporations,” she said.

Bassey-Olsson added that factory farming contributes heavily to greenhouse-gas emissions and antibiotic abuse, warning that unchecked expansion could worsen climate change and escalate public-health risks.

Speaking, the Programme Manager at the HEDA Resource Centre, Mayowa Shobo, said industrial livestock production was not about food security but corporate profit. According to him, crowding thousands of animals in confined spaces leads to disease outbreaks, water contamination, and land degradation.

“The true cost of cheap meat is paid by communities who lose their land and by consumers who face health hazards,” he told participants.

On her part, the Public Health Specialist and Researcher at the University of Ibadan, Abimbola Solagbade, examined the health dimension, linking large-scale livestock production to antibiotic resistance and food-borne infections. She urged the government to enforce environmental-impact assessments and ensure transparency in licensing any industrial-farming projects.

“Our laws are weak, and enforcement is weaker. Without strong oversight, factory farming will endanger both people and animals,” she said.

Earlier, the Programme Officer at HOMEF, Joyce Brown said the training aimed to help journalists understand the deeper consequences of industrial agriculture and promote evidence-based reporting on food and environmental issues. She noted that the media has a duty to question who truly benefits from large agribusiness investments.

However, the participants at the training agreed that Nigeria’s food system should prioritise agroecology and smallholder farming as sustainable paths to food security, environmental protection, and climate resilience.