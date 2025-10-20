Factional Rifts Deepen in ADC: Growing threats to party’s structural integrity across Ekiti

By Dr. Ayodele Ayokunle

The Hour of Truth: Unmasking the Emure impostor’s political deceit and the coordinated subversion of ADC Structures in Emure and other Ekiti LGA.

The time has come to confront the growing wave of political manipulation threatening the moral and structural integrity of our great party. Recent developments surrounding the Emure impostor reveal not a vision of service, but a disturbing pattern of greed, duplicity, and unrestrained ambition within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The impostor’s long history of anti-party conduct remains an open wound within the party—one that can no longer be ignored. Reliable intelligence confirms his consistent attendance at PDP meetings, raising serious questions about his political loyalty and ethical standing.

The question before us is fundamental: How can a man actively fraternizing with the opposition credibly aspire to lead the ADC structure in Emure?

His ambition to become the ADC Chairman of Emure LGA is not a democratic aspiration—it is a calculated invasion, a coordinated effort by some individuals to infiltrate and capture a structure they neither built nor believe in. This is not coalition-building; it is a hostile takeover designed to undermine genuine grassroots leadership and weaken the ADC from within.

The Legitimate Structure in Emure

The authentic and recognized leadership of ADC in Emure is a well-known individual whose transparent, fair and inclusive leadership continues to sustain party stability in the Local Government.

Their resistance to manipulation must not be mistaken for disobedience—it is a principled stand against the deliberate subversion of internal democracy. This courage to uphold truth amid political deceit is what preserves the moral fabric of our movement.

The silence—or perceived complicity—of some notable individuals amid this crisis has become indefensible. Their inability to restore order within fractured LG structures reflects a troubling failure of leadership.

Equally worrisome is the revelation that several LGAs are yet to submit their official organograms or leadership structures to the State Strategic Committee for review and confirmation. This negligence undermines organizational coherence and must be corrected without delay. The State leadership must immediately ensure full compliance across all LGAs to restore structural order.

The situation in Emure is merely a reflection of a wider malaise spreading across the state. Ido/Osi, Moba, Gboyin, and Ikere LGAs are equally beset by unresolved factional divisions.

In Emure, the battle lines are clearly drawn between the legitimate Maja-led structure and the impostor’s coalition, a self-styled faction operating without legitimacy or moral basis.

In almost every LGA, parallel leadership structures now exist—except Ise/Orun, where swift intervention successfully stabilized the situation.

The Ikere case stands out as the most disgraceful example of nepotism—leadership manipulation for personal gain. To date, there has been no consultation, a development that reeks of insubordination, ignorance, and strategic sabotage. Such conduct is not integration—it is suppression, and it undermines the very foundation of the party’s unity.

Across several LGAs, what is being hurriedly “inaugurated” today are mere façades—parallel structures lacking constitutional legitimacy. If left unchecked, these divisions could push the ADC toward the same implosion that once destroyed the PDP.

The State Strategy Committee—initially conceived as a platform for coordination and unity—has regrettably evolved into a vehicle of confusion and deceit. Instead of harmonizing efforts, it has become a tool of factional manipulation, promoting personal and political interests under the guise of party-building.

To reclaim order and credibility, the ADC must act decisively and restore moral discipline. The following urgent actions are recommended:

This is a defining moment for the ADC. The choice before us is stark—either we reclaim our integrity or succumb to the same political decay we once opposed.

Truth must rise above deceit

Discipline must replace disorder

Loyalty must triumph over opportunism.

