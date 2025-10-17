FAAC: FG, states, LGs Share N2.103trn as September revenue

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils have shared a total of N2.103 trillion as revenue from the Federation Account for September 2025.

The allocation was made at the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting chaired by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, from a gross total of N3.054 trillion.

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the amount shared comprised Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), and the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL). From the total, the Federal Government received N711.314 billion, the states got N727.170 billion, the local governments received N529.954 billion, while oil-producing states earned N134.956 billion as 13% derivation revenue.

Manga added that N116.149 billion was set aside for the cost of collection, while N835.005 billion went to transfers, interventions, and refunds.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting showed that gross revenue from VAT for September stood at N872.630 billion, up by N150.011 billion from N722.619 billion recorded in August.

Out of the VAT proceeds, N34.905 billion was allocated for the cost of collection, and N25.132 billion for transfers, interventions, and refunds, leaving N812.593 billion for distribution among the three tiers of government. The Federal Government received N121.889 billion, states got N406.297 billion, and local governments received N284.408 billion.

The gross statutory revenue for the month was N2.128 trillion, lower than the N2.838 trillion recorded in the previous month — a decrease of N710.134 billion. From this, N79.090 billion was set aside for the cost of collection, and N809.873 billion for transfers, interventions, and refunds.

The balance of N1.239 trillion was shared as follows: Federal Government – N581.672 billion, states – N295.032 billion, local governments – N227.457 billion, and derivation (13%) – N134.956 billion.

In addition, N53.838 billion from EMTL was distributed, with the Federal Government receiving N7.753 billion, states – N25.842 billion, local governments – N18.089 billion, and N2.154 billion set aside for collection costs.

The statement noted that VAT, Import Duty, and EMTL recorded significant increases, while CET Levies and Company Income Tax (CIT) dropped considerably. Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) increased marginally, whereas Oil and Gas Royalties and Excise Duty saw slight declines.

According to the FAAC communique, the total distributable revenue for September 2025 comprised N2.239 trillion from Statutory Revenue, N812.593 billion from VAT, and N51.684 billion from EMTL, bringing the total amount shared to N2.103 trillion.