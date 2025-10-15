Eziobe Think Tank reacts to court ruling on Ipoje titles, emphasizes tradition

The Eziobe Think Tank has reacted to a recent High Court ruling in Igarra that nullified several traditional Ipoje titles, describing the development as a matter requiring careful reflection on cultural and traditional practices.

The ruling, delivered on October 13, 2025, by Justice E.A. Okoh in Suit No: HIG/3/2025, followed a case concerning the authority to confer Ipoje chieftaincy titles within Igarra and Akuku clans. The court held that only the Otaru of Igarra has the recognized power to approve or bestow such traditional titles and consequently set aside the titles previously conferred.

In its response, the Eziobe Think Tank — a socio-cultural advocacy group comprising Igarra indigenes at home and abroad — emphasized the importance of preserving traditional institutions and maintaining harmony between cultural and legal systems.

In a statement signed by the group’s Director General, Mr. Tony Ali, the organization noted that customs and traditions have long guided the recognition of outstanding community members through honorary titles such as the Ipoje.

“For generations, the Igarra people have maintained traditional systems where families and community leaders honour individuals for their service and contributions. This practice remains an important part of our cultural identity,” the statement said.

The group reaffirmed its respect for the judiciary and expressed confidence that ongoing dialogue and legal review would help strengthen understanding between traditional and statutory frameworks.

Mr. Ali also noted that the affected parties have indicated their intention to appeal the ruling through appropriate legal channels.

The Eziobe Think Tank urged citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding while the matter follows due process.

“Justice and tradition must work hand in hand to sustain our shared values of honour, service, and unity,” the statement concluded.