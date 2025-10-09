Ezekwesili to Senate: End harassment of Senator Natasha

Ezekwesili

By John Alechenu

Former Minister of Education and Founder of Human Capital Africa, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has urged the Senate leadership to end all forms of harassment and intimidation against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a memo to the Senate leadership, a copy of which she shared on her verified X handle on Thursday, Ezekwesili described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension as unjust, saying her reinstatement provides an opportunity for the upper chamber to demonstrate fairness and respect for all members.

She stated, “As I have maintained from the start of this saga, this is not only about Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. It is about what kind of democracy Nigeria wants to build — one where no one is punished for standing up for the truth, and where women can lead without fear of bias or bullying.

“The Senate must remember that power is best shown not through intimidation but through transparency, fairness, restraint, and accountability. Senator Natasha’s suspension is widely viewed as an act of injustice that went beyond the bounds of fair discipline. To target her further is to disrespect the will of her voters.”

Ezekwesili urged the Senate to restore Akpoti-Uduaghan’s full rights and privileges as a legislator, including her office, staff, committee roles, and right to speak freely in the chamber.

She also called on the Senate to address the substantive issues raised by Senator Natasha, noting that the handling of the matter would serve as a test of the institution’s integrity.

“How the Senate manages the substantive matter of her allegations will determine how citizens judge the 11th Senate — whether it leads by example,” she said.

Ezekwesili added, “There is a new opportunity for her colleagues to take a stand and insist that injustice shall not be sustained. Nigerians are watching, and history will remember whether the Senate chose vindictiveness or justice.”

The activist emphasized that the Senate’s response would reflect its commitment to justice, fairness, and accountability.