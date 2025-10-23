Experts to journalists: Health reporting now public health duty

… NIMR, Roche, HEWAN chart new course for science journalism

By Chioma Obinna

Health and science journalism is no longer just about storytelling; it is now a public health tool essential to Nigeria’s survival.

This was the central message from experts, researchers, and media leaders at a workshop organized by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria, HEWAN, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, and Roche to strengthen health reporting and mark the 2025 Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event, themed “Elevating Science and Health Journalism,” brought together editors, reporters, researchers, policymakers, and health professionals at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Lagos, in collaboration with Roche, a pharmaceutical partner.

In his opening remarks as Chairman of the occasion, Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa, Director-General of NIMR, described the gathering as a watershed moment for health journalism in Nigeria.

He said the workshop reflects a collective commitment to elevate the quality, integrity, and public value of health reporting.

Represented by the Director of Research, Professor Oliver Ezechi, he said: “The integrity, clarity, and accountability of our health reporting have a direct and tangible bearing on public outcomes—from individual health decisions to community interventions and national strategies.”

He emphasised the need for collaboration among media professionals, researchers, and policymakers, noting that leadership in health journalism “is not the sole responsibility of any single organisation but a shared venture grounded in trust and cooperation.”

The NIMR DG also applauded HEWAN and Roche for their commitment to strengthening science communication, saying:

“This is the kind of investment that pays dividends as health information becomes more accessible, accurate, and actionable for diverse Nigerian audiences.”

Delivering the keynote lecture titled “Why Health and Science Journalism Matters More Than Ever in Nigeria,” the guest speaker, Professor Oliver Ezechi, underscored that accurate information can save lives, arguing that journalism functions as a public health instrument.

“Access to accurate information saves lives,” he said. “Clear, verified reporting helps people make informed choices about vaccines, medications, and preventive practices. Investigative health journalism uncovers service delivery gaps, prompting corrective action and accountability.”

He noted that in an era of infodemics, climate-related health threats, and complex scientific innovation, Nigeria’s journalists must deepen their understanding of data, ethics, and local context to report responsibly and effectively.

“In times of crisis—whether outbreaks, heat waves, or mental health emergencies—journalists translate complex data into timely, actionable guidance that communities can act upon. Accurate health reporting informs decisions, protects vulnerable populations, and accelerates progress. Let us renew our commitment to accuracy, context, and public service,” he added.

The keynote speaker described Nigeria’s health journalism landscape as unique, shaped by the nation’s double burden of disease—infectious diseases and rising non-communicable conditions—alongside maternal and child health challenges.

He highlighted six core principles for effective health reporting: accuracy and verification; context and relevance; diversity and inclusion of sources; transparency about uncertainty; ethics and safety; and data storytelling and visualization.

Through case studies, he illustrated how verified, data-driven coverage during local outbreaks, vaccination campaigns, and research translation efforts can save lives, influence policy, and strengthen public confidence.

While praising Nigerian health journalists for their resilience, the speaker acknowledged persistent challenges—limited funding, access to credible sources, and editorial pressures that threaten independence.

He identified three pillars for progress: training, partnerships, and audience engagement, calling for regular workshops on data and investigative health journalism; stronger partnerships with universities, health institutions, and civil society; and feedback-driven journalism that responds to community needs.

“Health journalism thrives when it listens to communities, reflects their realities, and communicates science in ways that people can understand and act upon,” he said.

Both Obafunwa and Ezechi emphasised that ethics must guide all health reporting, from respecting patient privacy to avoiding stigma and sensationalism.

“When reporting on vulnerable groups, journalists must emphasize context and dignity, not blame or fear,” Ezechi added.

In her welcome address, Mrs Vivian Ihechu, President of HEWAN, said the workshop underscored the media’s pivotal role in saving lives through accurate, ethical, and timely health information.

“Journalism is not just about reporting facts; it’s about saving lives,” Ihechu said. “In a country grappling with complex public health challenges, your expertise in translating scientific data into actionable public information is invaluable.”

She said the workshop was designed to equip health reporters with advanced tools to cover disease outbreaks, policy changes, and treatment innovations with greater accuracy and impact.

Ihechu also linked the event to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging journalists to use their platforms to promote early detection and fight misinformation.

“We must tell the stories of early detection, advocate for equitable access to screening and treatment, and dispel the myths that prevent timely intervention,” she said.

Ihechu expressed gratitude to NIMR and Roche for supporting the initiative, describing their collaboration as proof that “a well-informed media is essential to improving health outcomes in Nigeria.”

Delivering the goodwill message on behalf of Roche Nigeria, Mr. Gilbert Nkwewele, Head of Marketing and Business Support, represented the General Manager, Dr. Oladi Hamid, who was unavoidably absent.

Nkwewele conveyed the company’s appreciation to HEWAN and NIMR for hosting the event, describing the collaboration as a vital step toward improving cancer awareness and health communication in Nigeria.

“Roche is proud to partner with HEWAN, a critical stakeholder entrusted with preserving public interest,” he said. “Your role in educating the Nigerian public about the scourge of breast cancer is invaluable. Crucially, you offer hope by arming citizens with information on available policies and breast cancer care initiatives that are functional today in Nigeria.”

He explained that Roche’s efforts in Nigeria are anchored on the African Breast Cancer Ambition (ABCA) initiative, a partnership aimed at changing the story of breast cancer on the continent.

“For the last two years, Roche, along with other partners, has been driving the African Breast Cancer Ambition—our mission to ensure that more families get to spend more time with their daughters, wives, and sisters, even after a breast cancer diagnosis,” Nkwewele said.

He assured that Roche would continue to support media capacity-building to enhance the quality of health and science reporting, while equipping journalists with the tools to educate the public on available cancer programs and government initiatives.

“This support is integral to ensuring increased awareness, early detection, and stronger healthcare systems for improved care and survival,” he noted. “Journalists have a critical role in supporting the government’s drive toward universal health coverage.”

He enjoined participants to join Roche in its quest to make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer in Nigeria, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to improving patient outcomes through partnerships, education, and advocacy.