Experts counsel Nigerians, others to preserve human connection 

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the world embraces and evolves around automation, Artificial Intelligence, and digital systems, thought leaders and professionals has counselled Nigerians and other countries to preserve human connection, empathy and trust in the digital age.

They made the call via a virtual conference tagged ‘Rehumanising Communication Summit, which was convened by Mololuwa Rachael Olabode and Oreoluwa Adigun, in collaboration with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, recently.

The Summit had in attendance of experts of high repute from the academia, technology, and business spheres who delved deep to examine the shift and how to balance between efficiency and empathy in communication across automated and non-automated systems.

Meanwhile, the was a panel session that had Dr Soji Cole, Professor of Black Literature and Creative Writing at Saint Mary’s University, Nova Scotia, and winner of the 2018 NLNG Prize for Literature; Mr. Yemi Adedoyin, Business Operations Team Lead at Phase 3 Telecom; and Mrs. Taofikat Morayo Nwabufo, Founder of Wọlé Technologies and a business communication leader with almost two decades of cross-industry experience as panelists, and was

moderated by Mololuwa Olabode.

The discussion basically explored communication challenges at the intersection of education, business, and technology, asking a central question: How do we keep the human touch in an automated world?

In a particularly reflective moment, when asked to share one principle for rehumanising communication – whether in teaching, leadership, or technology – the panellists offered distinct but harmonising views.

Dr. Soji Cole emphasised the need to “adopt slow movement – ensuring that everyone does their things at their respectively right paces,” highlighting the importance of patience and intentionality in human interaction amid the rush of digital efficiency.

Mr. Yemi Adedoyin stated that, “Humans will always remain humans – innovation won’t change that,” underscoring that while technology evolves, the essence of humanity must continue to guide design and interaction.

Mrs. Taofikat Nwabufo agreed with both positions, affirming that, “It is expedient to maintain humanity within technology flows,” a reminder that technology should serve people, not the other way around.

The conversation illuminated how rehumanising communication demands a multidimensional approach – one that values inclusion, empathy, and cultural awareness, even as automation reshapes professional and social landscapes.

In her closing remarks, Mololuwa Olabode thanked the speakers and participants for contributing to a dialogue that bridges academia and industry.

Olabode noted that, “This conversation goes beyond technology – it is about preserving the essence of human connection in every sphere where communication happens.”

The summit reinforced the role of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, as a platform for nurturing thought leadership and research that respond to evolving communication realities in Africa and beyond.