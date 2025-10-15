Expedite Amupitan’s confirmation as INEC boss — NANS, Northern groups urge NASS

Amupitan

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A coalition of Northern youth organisations and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the National Assembly to expedite the confirmation of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The call was made at a joint press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, addressed by Ambassador Aliyu Muhammed on behalf of the Coalition of Northern Youth Organisations (CNYO), Arewa Youth Movement (AYM), Arewa Youth Congress (AYC), North Central Youth Council (NCYC), Northern Youth Council (NYC), Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), and NANS.

According to the groups, their appeal followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Amupitan, which was approved by the National Council of State last week. They described his appointment as a step toward enhancing INEC’s independence and credibility.

“We, the undersigned Northern groups and NANS, express our support for Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,” Muhammed said.

The coalition dismissed as unfounded claims that Amupitan should be disqualified because of his past work as lead counsel for several political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP), at election petition tribunals.

“We reject in strong terms the claims of disqualification raised by some individuals. These allegations are without legal merit,” Muhammed said.

The groups argued that the Nigerian Constitution does not prohibit legal practitioners who have represented political clients from holding public office, including the position of INEC Chairman. They maintained that Amupitan’s professional experience in law and governance equips him for the role.

“His wealth of experience and expertise make him a capable and credible candidate. Lawyers serve diverse clients in the course of their duties — that does not translate into political partisanship,” the coalition stated.

They urged the National Assembly to confirm Amupitan’s nomination without delay, warning that prolonged consideration could affect preparations for upcoming elections.

“We are confident that he will uphold the principles of fairness, justice, and impartiality as enshrined in the Constitution,” the groups added.

The coalition also cautioned against politicising the appointment, stressing that Amupitan’s record of professionalism and integrity speaks for itself.

They reaffirmed their confidence in INEC’s ongoing reforms and called on Nigerians to support efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s electoral institutions.