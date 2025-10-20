Exhibition in Hull celebrates Afrobeat legend Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti

A new exhibition celebrating the enduring legacy of Afrobeat legend, Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, has opened at the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, United Kingdom.

Titled The Underground Spiritual Game, the exhibition — which runs until November 2 — delves into Fela’s profound global influence through a rich blend of photography, visual art and archival materials.

Widely recognised as the originator of Afrobeat, the late Nigerian musician and activist revolutionised African music in the 1960s and became a fearless voice for the marginalised, using his art to confront political oppression and social injustice.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Hull City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture and Leisure, described the exhibition as a significant cultural milestone.

“It is a fantastic example of how collaboration can bring global stories to the city, connecting our local community with worldwide cultural heritage,” he said.

The free exhibition opens daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Among the highlights are works by Nigerian contemporary artist Abolore Sobayo, including his acclaimed Echoes mask collection, which reimagines African identity and resilience through bold artistic expression.

According to Hull City Council, The Underground Spiritual Game was developed by Hull Museums in partnership with the Black Heritage of Hull Collective, building on previous collaborations such as Echoes of Our Heritage and the 2024 Black History Month Sound of Our Skin Festival.