Excitement as 700 Delta residents get free medicare

From left: President, Association of Ibusa Professional Women (AIPROW), Mrs Elizabeth Idigbe; Consultant Gynecologist/Physician, Dr. Iheanacho Emereuwa; Founder/Ex-President of AIPROW, Prof. Ifeoma Utomi and Chairperson of the Health Outreach, Mrs Ify Izagbo during the medical outreach in Igbuzo, Delta State.

No fewer than 700 residents of Ibusa (Igbuzo) in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State and neighbouring communities have benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the Association of Ibusa Professional Women, AIPROW.



The two-day programme, held in collaboration with the Ibusa Association USA, Inc., and the Foundation Educational Support Programme, Enugu, provided consultations, diagnoses, drugs, and various screenings to hundreds of men, women, and children who had long lacked access to affordable healthcare.



AIPROW President, Mrs. Elizabeth Idigbe, said the massive turnout underscored the growing health needs of the community.



She reaffirmed the association’s 14-year commitment to improving healthcare and education in Ibusa and beyond.



According to her, this year’s edition was expanded to include breast, cervical and prostate cancer screenings, mental health checks, eye screening, and the distribution of 200 eyeglasses, while 300 people underwent eye tests in collaboration with VisionSpring.



Beneficiaries were also tested for diabetes and hypertension, while wheelchairs and walkers were distributed to those with mobility challenges.



Career talks and self-esteem workshops were held for young girls to encourage ambition and confidence.



Mrs. Idigbe said over 18 doctors participated, stressing that the event helped bridge critical healthcare gaps caused by rising medical costs.



She appealed to government agencies to support such initiatives through better infrastructure and collaboration.



“Our motivation is simple, we believe charity begins at home. Many of our people can’t afford healthcare, and every year this outreach reminds us why health is wealth. Seeing people relieved of pain gives us fulfilment.”



She advised beneficiaries to adopt healthy lifestyles, eat balanced diets, and engage in regular exercise.

“Government can’t do it all. But if they support groups like ours with facilities, we can do even more,” she added.



AIPROW founder and former president, Prof. Ifeoma Utomi, explained that the association was born out of a vision to unite Ibusa women professionals to contribute meaningfully to their community.



“It wasn’t easy at first, but teamwork and shared purpose made it possible,” she said.

Prof. Utomi noted that the group initially focused on women and the girl-child, but later included men following community demand.



“In recent years, prostate cancer screening has become a key part of our outreach. We now also collaborate with the Ibusa Association USA, which sponsors breast and prostate cancer tests,” she said.



This year’s programme featured the participation of Dr. Iheanacho Emereuwa, a U.S.-based consultant gynaecologist and founder of the African Primary Healthcare Foundation, who flew in to volunteer.



He described the outreach as “a much-needed lifeline” and urged the government to invest more in rural healthcare facilities.



A beneficiary, Mrs. Veronica, expressed gratitude after receiving free eye treatment and a pair of glasses.



“I couldn’t afford them for years. What AIPROW did for me is beyond words,” she said.



The Ibusa women’s annual outreach continues to stand out as a model of community-driven healthcare, blending professional expertise, diaspora support, and compassion to uplift their hometown.