Excess sugar intake major cause of rising tooth cavities — African Dentist

By Efe Onodjae

In a bid to raise fresh awareness on oral health in Nigeria, renowned dental practitioner, Doctor Abraham Akinbami, popularly known as “the African Dentist,” has warned that the rising consumption of sugar, especially from fast foods and processed products, remains the major cause of increasing cases of tooth cavities in the country.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during a building tour on his newly expanded clinic, Akinbami explained that while oral problems existed in the past, they were less documented because the only remedy people knew was to remove the affected tooth.

According to him, the modern era has worsened the situation due to dietary changes and lifestyle habits. “The contributing factor for increasing cavities in the teeth, toothache and all of that is the consumption of sugar,” he said. “We are in a modern age where fast foods and westernized diets have become common. All these are causing and increasing the problems we have with our teeth.”

Akinbami, who is the founder of ToothMine Dental Clinic, stressed that the best oral hygiene practice is to brush at night before going to bed. He explained that bacteria in the mouth thrive more when the mouth’s acidity level drops at night, feeding on leftover food particles and releasing acid that damages the teeth.

“The simple hack is to brush at night,” he advised. “Use fluoride toothpaste and floss daily. This helps remove food particles and protects your teeth from bacterial attack.”

The African Dentist also highlighted the growing awareness of oral health in Nigeria, attributing it to the influence of social media and the increasing demand for bright, healthy smiles.

“Social media and selfies have increased awareness for oral health, whiter teeth, and a better smile. The future of dentistry in Nigeria is bright,” he noted.

On his clinic’s recent expansion from Magodo to Lekki, Akinbami said it was a response to rising demand from patients on the Island who sought more proximity to quality dental care. He further emphasized the role of the government in improving access through the National Health Insurance Scheme and policies that ease the importation of dental equipment.

He also outlined basic oral care dos and don’ts, urging Nigerians to avoid chewing on ice, using hard toothbrushes, or skipping nightly brushing, while maintaining regular dental visits every six months for professional cleaning and check-ups.

“Your smile affects your confidence,” Akinbami said. “Good oral health isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.”