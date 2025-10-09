Exam Ethics boss urges FG to tackle substandard private schools

..Calls for Stronger Regulation and Supervision

…Says many have turned into business centres, special exam hubs

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA — The Founding Chairman of Exam Ethics Marshals International, Mr. Ike Onyechere, has called on the Federal Government to establish a dedicated taskforce to review and strengthen the approval and supervision processes for private schools across Nigeria.

Onyechere, who made the call while speaking with journalists at Methodist High School, Aba, Abia State, expressed concern over what he described as weak regulatory oversight in the private education sector, warning that many private schools in the country have become substandard and are undermining national education standards.

He lamented that while the government continues to focus on improving public schools, little attention is paid to the supervision of private schools — many of which, he said, operate as “business centres” and “special examination centres.”

“The private schools have become one of the major challenges in the education sector. Those who come into money by all sorts of means now see establishing a private school as an easy business venture,” Onyechere stated.

“At the end of the day, many of these schools turn into business centres, magic exam centres, and special centres. The government must close down private schools that fail to meet the required standards. If the government can regulate and even close banks, why not schools that are responsible for training the human resources needed to run our country?” he added.

Onyechere stressed that the process of granting licenses to private school operators should be reviewed to ensure that only qualified individuals with adequate facilities are approved. He said that the ease of obtaining licenses has led to the proliferation of poorly equipped schools.

Admitting that a few private schools maintain good standards with quality teachers and facilities, he noted that the majority operate from residential buildings, lack adequate infrastructure, and employ unqualified teachers.

“A good school must have at least 46 essential items, including quality classrooms, science and computer laboratories, reliable power and water supply, and trained teachers, among others,” he explained.

Onyechere also accused some government officials of negligence in the approval process, alleging that some prioritize fees over educational quality.

“The people who grant approvals to private schools are not doing a proper job. They don’t care about the conditions in the schools as long as approval fees are paid. Every Dick, Tom, and Harry now finds it easy to obtain a license and set up shanty structures as private schools,” he said.

He urged wealthy Nigerians seeking to contribute to educational development to support existing public schools instead of setting up new private institutions, noting that such investments would have a more sustainable impact on improving Nigeria’s education system.