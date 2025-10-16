Ex-senate president writes Sowore, backs peaceful protest for Kanu’s release

…As WIC Declares Support

By Steve Oko

As the October 20 nationwide solidarity march calling for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, gathers momentum, former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed his support for the planned protest.

Wabara conveyed his position in a letter addressed to rights activist and protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, commending the peaceful nature of the initiative and calling for continued advocacy for justice and national reconciliation.

The former Senate President, who is currently abroad for medical reasons, noted that he would have participated in person if not for his ongoing treatment.

In his letter, Wabara wrote: “I have been informed about the planned protest on the 20th of October calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I commend your efforts and those of others who continue to speak up for justice and fairness in our country.

Unfortunately, I am out of the country and will not be able to join you physically on that day. However, please know that I am with you in spirit and in full support of every peaceful effort aimed at securing justice and national reconciliation. I wish you and all participants a peaceful and successful outing.”

Meanwhile, the World Igbo Congress (WIC) has also declared its support for the rally, urging Ndigbo across the world to participate actively in the peaceful demonstration.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Festus Okere, and Secretary General, Sir Chris Ogara, the group said the call for Kanu’s release represents a broader demand for justice and equity in Nigeria.

“The demand for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release is not the cry of one tribe but a call for justice. We urge all advocates of fairness, regardless of ethnicity or faith, to lend their voices to this peaceful demonstration,” WIC stated.

The organization maintained that it is important for all stakeholders to pursue dialogue and lawful means toward national unity and peace. It described the planned march as a non-violent civic action rooted in democratic rights.

WIC further urged Nigerian authorities to uphold justice, fairness, and inclusivity in addressing national concerns, adding that the country’s stability depends on protecting citizens’ rights to lawful expression and peaceful protest.

The group also called on political leaders from all regions to demonstrate commitment to equity and unity.

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity. Ensuring justice for all groups and individuals will help promote lasting peace and mutual respect among citizens,” WIC said.

Both Wabara and the WIC emphasized that peaceful advocacy and adherence to the rule of law remain essential in promoting national reconciliation and unity.