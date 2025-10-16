Ex-presidential aspirant Faduri faults Tinubu’s pardon for serious offenders

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former 2023 presidential aspirant, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has expressed concern over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent decision to grant presidential pardon to individuals convicted of serious crimes, including drug trafficking, terrorism, and murder.

Faduri, who leads the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria (also known as Rescue the Vulnerable Initiative), said while the move may have been presented as an act of mercy or reconciliation, it has raised serious questions about its implications for national security, justice, and public confidence in governance.

In a statement, the former Labour Party presidential aspirant cautioned that the exercise of presidential clemency must be guided by fairness, transparency, and national interest, given its far-reaching impact on public morality and the rule of law.

He noted that though the Constitution empowers the President to exercise the prerogative of mercy, such discretion must not undermine justice or weaken citizens’ faith in national institutions.

“Releasing individuals who have shown disregard for human life and the rule of law may send the wrong message about accountability and justice. It could also affect the morale of security personnel who continue to risk their lives daily in defence of the nation,” he said.

Faduri warned that indiscriminate pardons could embolden criminal elements and create the impression that grave offences can be easily forgiven without due consideration for victims or national security.

He said leadership requires balancing compassion with accountability, stressing that mercy must never come at the expense of justice or public safety.

“Mercy is a noble virtue, but it must be guided by justice and fairness. Compassion without accountability can weaken the moral fibre of society and erode the principles upon which democracy stands,” he added.

The Rescue Movement leader urged the Federal Government to establish clearer guidelines for granting clemency, ensuring that future decisions reflect national interest, judicial integrity, and the voices of affected communities.

He also called for greater transparency in the pardon process to prevent suspicion of political bias or favouritism, noting that every democracy thrives on respect for the law and accountability.

Faduri reaffirmed his group’s commitment to peace, justice, and responsible leadership, urging Nigerian leaders to uphold fairness and transparency in decision-making