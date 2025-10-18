Ex-presidential aide, Waripamo Dudafa resigns from PDP, joins APC

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr. Waripamo-owei Dudafa, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Dudafa, who also served as a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, announced his decision in a statement issued to journalists in Yenagoa on Saturday.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Southern Opokuma/Ayibabiri Ward 8 in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Dudafa said his decision followed deep reflection and consultations with his political associates, supporters, and family.

“Throughout my time with the party, I have been deeply committed to our shared values and goals, and it has been an honour to work with so many dedicated individuals,” he stated.

He explained that internal disputes within the PDP had hindered its effectiveness, prompting his decision to seek a new political direction.

“This decision was not taken lightly but after due consultation with my friends, political associates, and family members who have stood by me over the years,” Dudafa added.

The former presidential aide, regarded as a close associate of ex-President Jonathan, confirmed his defection to the APC and urged his supporters to remain committed as he begins a new political chapter.

Observers see his move as part of ongoing political realignments in Bayelsa State ahead of future political developments.