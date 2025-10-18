Ex-militant leader urges transparency over reported coup investigation

By Tunde Oso

A former militant leader and Head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC), Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has urged military authorities to be transparent about an ongoing investigation that has been the subject of media reports.

Akpodoro, who also serves as the Mayor of Urhoboland, said this in a statement issued from Abuja on Saturday. He was responding to press reports that intelligence agencies were investigating alleged activity within the armed forces.

Describing the situation as concerning, Akpodoro said it would be worrying if any actions were intended to destabilize the country amid ongoing reforms by the administration aimed at national development.

“The military should carry out a thorough investigation to establish the facts,” Akpodoro said.

He called on security authorities to investigate professionally and to follow due process, stressing the importance of maintaining democratic governance and national stability.

Akpodoro also appealed to the National Security Adviser and military leadership to ensure that any inquiries are transparent and that appropriate legal procedures are followed if wrongdoing is established. He emphasised that stability and the rule of law are essential for the country’s progress.