Ex-militant leader hails court judgement upholding Tantita’s contract

By Tunde Oso

ABUJA — The Head of the Association of Urhobo Mayoral Family Crown (AUMFC) and a key stakeholder in the security surveillance of crude oil pipelines in Nigeria’s western corridor, Mayor Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has commended the Federal High Court’s judgment upholding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) contract with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja, Akpodoro described the ruling as “a well-deserved victory over evil,” noting that Nigerians are fully aware of the progress achieved by the Tompolo-owned security firm since the award of the pipeline surveillance contract. He congratulated the NNPCL, Tantita, and Nigerians for what he called “justice prevailing over emotional sentiments.”

He described those behind the lawsuit — including a Joint Venture Partner and 43 others — as “enemies of national progress” who are “jealous of the remarkable records” of the TSSNL. The Federal High Court had recently dismissed the suit challenging the NNPCL’s award of the pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita.

Akpodoro accused the plaintiffs of pursuing selfish interests that undermine national growth and development. He alleged that some actors in the oil industry are attempting to return Nigeria to the era of large-scale oil theft, vandalism, and illicit crude trading — a situation that TSSNL has been fighting to eradicate.

“The Tompolo-owned company has effectively curtailed oil theft, which explains why some vested interests are uncomfortable with its success,” Akpodoro said. “Since the award of the contract, TSSNL has become one of the largest employers of labour in the Delta region, helping many youths escape poverty and reducing insecurity that once threatened oil installations.”

The former militant leader added that Tantita’s operations have significantly boosted Nigeria’s crude oil output and restored investor confidence in the petroleum sector. “It will take a long time for oil thieves to adjust to Tantita’s zero-tolerance policy on theft,” he said.

He further noted that oil theft networks are still attempting to pressure the Federal Government into undermining Tantita’s achievements. “It is no longer business as usual,” he said. “To steal a drum of crude under TSSNL’s watch is now more difficult than breaking into a bank’s vault.”

Akpodoro asserted that Tantita has transformed maritime security in the Niger Delta, making it nearly impossible for foreign vessels used by oil thieves to operate in Nigerian waters. He commended the judiciary for its steadfastness, urging it to continue upholding justice, national unity, and patriotism.

“Tantita has come to stay,” he declared. “This victory is not only for the security firm but also for all Nigerians who believe in transparency, hard work, and national progress.”