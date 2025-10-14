Ex-lawmaker, Egoh, dismisses claims of bias in Tinubu’s administration

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Oghene Egoh, says the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is dedicated to ensuring equitable development across Nigeria.

Egoh, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, dismissed claims of bias in Tinubu’s infrastructure projects.

He dismissed claims that the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project is Lagos-centric.

The former lawmaker explained that the 700km coastal road, which cuts across nine oil-producing states, will boost inter-state trade, enhance regional connectivity, and stimulate economic growth across the federation.

He noted that the project was not for Lagos alone but for the collective progress of Nigeria’s economy.

Egoh justified President Tinubu’s infrastructure investments in Lagos, including Murtala Muhammed International Airport and port upgrade, which he said would serve the nation’s broader interests.

“It is not about Lagos; it is about modernising Nigeria’s primary gateway for all citizens.

“The ports may be in Lagos, but their impact is national.

“The economy of Sokoto, Borno, Enugu, and every other state depends on Lagos ports efficiency,” he added.

Egoh commended Tinubu for his infrastructure initiatives, while urging Nigerians to embrace unity and development over regional sentiments.

Egoh also urged other regions to emulate Lagos’s efficiency in managing national facilities to ensure optimal benefits for the entire country.

