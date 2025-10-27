Ex-Kwara lawmaker Saheed Popoola dumps APC, joins PDP with supporters

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly and prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Saheed Popoola, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with his supporters in Offa Local Government Area of the state.

Popoola, who represented the Ojomu/Balogun constituency, announced his defection on Sunday, citing disillusionment with the direction of the ruling party.

“I was the first person to contest under the APC platform in 2013. We started the APC together with a vision of justice and prosperity, but over time, the party lost its soul. Loyalty became to individuals, not the people,” Popoola said.

He explained that his move to the PDP was driven by a desire to align with a party he described as fair, just, and people-oriented.

“I’m joining the PDP not as a desperate politician but as a believer in fairness, justice, and equity. The PDP is peaceful and remains the only viable opposition in Nigeria,” he added.

The former lawmaker expressed confidence that the PDP would reclaim power in Kwara State in the 2027 elections, insisting that the ideals of the “Otoge” (Enough is Enough) struggle — which propelled the APC to victory in 2019 — had been betrayed.

“After the Otoge struggle, which many of us fought and sacrificed a lot for, the governor abandoned the ideals we stood for. Unity of purpose and inclusivity were thrown away, and personal interest took over,” Popoola lamented.

He also criticized the state government over the recent rise in insecurity, particularly banditry in parts of Kwara, attributing it to poor governance.

“We have never seen banditry in Kwara since its creation in 1967. Hundreds of our people have been killed. The leaders before now knew what they were doing, but the current governor does not understand governance,” he said.

Receiving the defectors, the state PDP Chairman, Hon. Issa Bawa, welcomed Popoola’s return, describing it as a “homecoming” that would strengthen the party ahead of 2027.

“What we have seen today shows clearly that PDP is regaining its momentum. Offa is for PDP in 2027. Offa will rise again and be great again,” Bawa said.

He also conveyed goodwill from former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who urged the people of Offa to compare PDP’s record with that of the APC.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State APC has downplayed Popoola’s defection, describing it as inconsequential.

“The party won’t miss Saheed Popoola because his presence was never felt. He left long before the last general election and is only making it official today,” the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Waheed Babatunde, said.

Babatunde maintained that Offa remains a stronghold of the APC, adding that residents will continue to support Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration and the party’s re-election bid in 2027.