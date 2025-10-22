Ex-gov Uduaghan’s legacy will inspire generations – Dafinone

Uduaghan

…hails former gov at 71

Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has extended warm felicitations to former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, describing him as a statesman whose leadership continues to inspire generations across the Niger Delta.

In a statement personally signed by the Senator, Dafinone lauded Dr. Uduaghan’s tenure as Governor, noting that his administration laid “significant groundwork for socio-economic stability” in Delta State through landmark investments in healthcare, education, and security—pillars upon which successive governments continue to build.

The Delta central lawmaker’s statement reads: “I, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, extend my felicitations to the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, on the joyous occasion of his 71st birthday.

“His tenure as Governor laid significant groundwork for socio-economic stability, particularly through his landmark commitment to healthcare, education, and security, creating a sustainable foundation upon which subsequent administrations continue to build.

“On this special day, we celebrate not just the milestone of 71 years, but the enduring legacy of a man whose political maturity and sagacity have continued to inspire many across the Niger Delta region. Dr. Uduaghan’s wise counsel and commitment to fostering unity remain invaluable assets to our state’s political landscape.

“On behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I join his family, friends, and associates in giving thanks to God for his continued health, grace, and wisdom. May the years ahead be filled with greater joy, fulfillment, and renewed strength to continue mentoring the next generation of leaders. We pray that he continues to enjoy many more years in service to humanity. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency!”