Council of State meets in Aso Villa; Tinubu to present nominees for INEC chair

Aso-Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

Former Chief Justices of Nigeria are among the first set of people to arrive for the Hybrid Council of State meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the second Council of State meeting under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. And he is expected to present the nominees for the chairmanship of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Council of State is attended by the sitting President, who presides over the meeting; former Presidents and heads of state; serving and retired Chief Justices of Nigeria, CJNs; President of the Senate; Speaker of the House of Representatives; governors of the 36 states of the federation; the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, among others.

Already physically seated at the Council Chambers are the President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio; four retired CJNs, Walter Onnoghen, Mahmud Mohammed, Alfa Belgore and Olukayode Ariwoola and majority of the state governors.

Secretary to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGT, Senator George Akume, is also seated.

As at 1:30 p.m., President Tinubu had not arrived at the Council meeting. Only former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) had joined virtually.

After recitation of the first stanza of the national anthem, the meeting entered a closed doors session.