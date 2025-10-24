Ewutuntun Grammar School Old Students’ Association donates N65m in infrastructure to alma mater

By Elizabeth Osayande

The President of the Ewutuntun Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Otunba Adekunle Jaiyesimi, has led the association in donating modern infrastructure worth N65 million to their alma mater, marking 40 years since their graduation.

The event was attended by the Commissioner for Education, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Abisola Dosunmu-Adegbite; the Tutor-General of Education District VI, Mrs Mojisola Christiana Yusuff; HRH Oba Shakirudeen Adeshina Kuti, Chair of the planning committee of the old students, Alhaji Wasiu Balogun; and other members of the old students’ association, along with several distinguished guests.

Mrs Dosunmu-Adegbite expressed her delight over the project and praised the old students for their commitment to giving back to the school. “We are always pleased to witness such generous gestures,” she said.

Oba Kuti urged the school management and students to wisely utilise the donated items, saying, “This gesture is significant, and I advise the school to handle these donations with care. Anyone who mismanages the projects will face consequences.”

Speaking to journalists at the event, Otunba Jaiyesimi expressed his gratitude to God and Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the founder of free education in Lagos State, for providing them with quality education. He noted that the association’s regular meetings at the school aimed to familiarise themselves with the facilities and identify areas for support.

“By hosting our meetings here, we identified the dilapidated principal’s office, staff room, and inadequate classrooms as pressing needs. We agreed to adopt these projects as legacy initiatives, resulting in the construction of a new principal’s office, vice principal’s office, staff room, computer classroom, and four senior secondary classrooms equipped with modern furniture.

“We have also undertaken previous interventions, including supplying laptops, desktops, and printers, organising career guidance and counselling sessions, and rewarding outstanding students and staff. The association plans to furnish the principal’s office and equip it with modern technology.

On the estimated cost of the project, Jaiyesimi noted that: ‘ For all these projects, we are looking at N65 million in terms of cost”

Mr Nureni Alade, the Principal of Ewutuntun Senior Grammar School, was visibly emotional during the handover of the donated items. He stated, “If you see the school now compared to before, you will realise how much the old students have contributed. We are grateful not only for this donation but also for their previous interventions.”

In a vote of thanks, SS1 student Lawal Usman shared that the improvements to the school would enhance students’ learning experiences and aspirations. “The renovated classrooms and the 112 pieces of furniture handed over to us today will greatly improve our comfort while learning. The students of Ewutuntun are more motivated and inspired to learn than ever before. We appreciate your efforts to enhance our readiness for learning, and we are very grateful.”