‘Every child deserves to learn’ says Enugu dep. gov’s wife Ossai as literacy–tech drive launches

The Merry Readers Club, an initiative dedicated to strengthening literacy and fostering community learning and a love for reading among students, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tenece Holdings, a leading technology solutions provider in Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to enhance literacy and digital learning among secondary school students in Enugu State by integrating reading resources with ICT training, thereby empowering students with both foundational literacy and 21st-century digital skills.



With the Merry Readers Club already reaching more than 500 students across Enugu State, this new collaboration aims to expand its impact by integrating literacy support with digital skills training, equipping even more young learners to succeed in today’s technology-driven world.



Founded by Adaeze Ifeyinwa Ossai, wife of the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, the Merry Readers Club promotes a culture of reading by providing students with books, functional learning spaces and resources, as well as guided mentorship. The initiative currently runs in several secondary schools across the state.



Strengthened by the valuable partnership between the Merry Readers Club and Tenece Holdings, the program has been extended to two additional schools: Anglican Girls’ Grammar School, Awkunanaw, Enugu, and Godfrey Okoye University Secondary School, Enugu.



At the partnership launch, Mrs. Ossai emphasized the importance of empowering young minds through a holistic educational approach.

She also held conversations with students around areas of particular interest including dyslexia, bullying, peer-to-peer learning, and learning through fun and play.



“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, discover, and thrive the way they know how to, as humans

learn differently. It is important we create inclusive environments where reading is considered fun and enjoyable. With support like this, we are developing learning spaces where students can fully thrive and learn without limitations,” she said.



She urged the children to explore as many books and sequels as they wish, and to use the club as a supportive space for growing their reading, academic, communication, and social interaction skills.