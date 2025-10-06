Events as economic engines: How MC Tee Rock is sparking local growth

By Benjamin Njoku

At the heart of many thriving communities is a shared calendar of events—birthdays, church programs, weddings, festivals. For Taiwo Lawrence Osijo, known to many as MC Tee Rock, these gatherings represent more than celebration. They’re opportunities for economic stimulation and community cohesion.

Osijo’s work as a master of ceremonies has brought together thousands over the past decade. But his broader vision came to life with the creation of Cr8tivTeck LLC in 2019.

Through this venture, he supports small businesses by offering marketing and branding consultation, helping local entrepreneurs turn attention into action.

“Events drive commerce,” he explains. “From caterers and DJs to decorators and photographers, these gatherings create a micro-economy that benefits everyone.”

With a background in Human Resources and a growing expertise in marketing, Osijo blends people skills with business acumen to empower others.

As communities seek new ways to rebuild connection in a post-pandemic world, professionals like MC Tee Rock are proving that events aren’t just entertainment—they’re infrastructure.