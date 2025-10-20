Europe Watch: Iwobi, Ndidi make headlines as Boniface faces backlash

Iwobi

League football resumed last week across Europe for the first time since the last round of matches were played on October 5.

Several Nigerian players, who are plying their trade in Europe, continued the season with their respective clubs. Let’s take a look at them.

Saturday

Semi Ajayi was an unused substitute for Hull City in their 2-3 away win versus Birmingham FC.

Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke both came on in the later stages of Sevilla’s loss at home against Mallorca.

Nathan Tella was not available for selection for the Bayer Leverkusen match against Mainz. Leverkusen won the game 3-4 away from home.

Victor Boniface, amidst fitness concerns, came on in the 68th minute for Werder Bremen when they played away from home in a 2-2 draw at Heidenheim.

In the English Premier League, Tolu Arokodare was subbed on in the 78th minute for Wolves as they were sunk by an in-form Sunderland away from home.

Christantus Uche did not make the Crystal Palace squad that held Bournemouth to a draw at home, courtesy of Jean Phillipe Mateta’s hat-trick.

Alex Iwobi reached a landmark on Saturday, becoming Nigeria’s all-time appearance leader in Premier League history with his 299th outing, surpassing Shola Ameobi’s record, as Fulham fell 1–0 to Arsenal.

While Calvin Bassey was a second-half substitute for Fulham, Samuel Chukuwueze did not make the squad due to an injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi started for Nottingham Forest but was hooked off in the second half in their 0-3 home defeat in the hands of Chelsea.

Wilfred Ndidi played the entire match for Besiktas as they fell to a 1-2 home defeat to Gençlerbirliği S.K, far away in the Turkish league. The Super Eagles vice-captain has now been named vice-captain for Besiktas.

Paul Onuachu’s good run of form continues as he scored another goal for Trabzonspor to earn them a 2–0 victory over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Bruno Onyemachi came on for Olympiacos in their 0-2 away win versus AEL FC.

Sunday

Kelechi Iheanacho splundered several chances to put Celtic in the game against Dundee United as they suffered a 0- 2 shock home defeat.

In the French Ligue 1, Moses Simon featured in full minutes for Paris FC but could not help his team overturn a 2-1 away loss to Lens.

Ademola Lookman played the entire match for Atalanta in their home draw versus Lazio. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru did not feature for Lazio due to injury.

Cyril Dessers still did not feature for Panathinaikos due to an injury in the team’s 1-1 away draw versus Aris.

Benjamin Fredrick featured as a late substitute in Dender’s 3–1 home defeat to Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League.

In the Turkish league, Victor Osimhen played for only 16 minutes as Galatasaray edged Başakşehir 2–1 away. He replaced Mauro Icardi and struck the post once but could not find the net.