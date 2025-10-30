EU partners demand crackdown on vote-buying ahead of Anambra guber poll

…warn voter apathy, insecurity threaten credibility of 2025 election

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

With barely weeks to the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, development partners under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria,EU-SDGN II, have raised alarm over deepening threats to electoral integrity, calling for tougher sanctions against vote-buying and other electoral crimes.

At a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Executive Director of the International Press Centre ,IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, speaking on behalf of sixteen civil society organisations, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC, the Nigeria Police, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ,EFCC, to act decisively against offenders before and during the polls.

“Enforcing penalties for vote-buying and other electoral crimes is central to restoring citizens’ confidence in Nigeria’s elections,” Arogundade said.

“We call on INEC, security agencies, and the EFCC to be proactive in detecting and apprehending offenders during campaigns and on election day, “he added.

The call came during the public presentation of the Anambra Governorship Pre-Election Assessment Report, conducted between June and September 2025 under the EU-SDGN II framework. The assessment reviewed political developments, institutional readiness, and public confidence ahead of the keenly contested election.

According to the report, Anambra’s political landscape remains intensely competitive, with the All Progressives Grand Alliance ,APGA, Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, All Progressives Congress ,APC, and Labour Party ,LP, emerging as the dominant contenders. Yet, the analysis warned of escalating insecurity, the misuse of vigilante groups, and the fragility of electoral infrastructure, particularly after the violence that marred the August 2025 by-election.

The EU-SDGN partners , including YIAGA Africa, PLAC, The Kukah Centre, CISLAC, ElectHER, TAF Africa, NWTF, and others ,cautioned that without firm enforcement of electoral laws, Nigeria risks another cycle of voter apathy, vote-buying, and public disillusionment.

The report cited the 2021 Anambra governorship election, where voter turnout plummeted to 10.2 per cent , the lowest in Nigeria’s electoral history.

“In a state with a proud political culture, voter apathy and the monetisation of the process are deeply troubling,” the report noted.

“Democracy cannot thrive where votes are bought and citizens feel their choices no longer matter, “it added.

The partners also identified insecurity as a major deterrent to voter participation, highlighting cult-related violence, kidnappings, and online disinformation campaigns as key factors creating fear and distrust among citizens.

They urged authorities to exclude non-statutory security outfits ,particularly vigilantes ,from election duties and instead deploy well-trained, impartial security personnel across volatile local government areas.

While commending INEC for registering over 168,000 new voters, mostly women and youths, the report flagged operational concerns such as delayed opening of polling units, malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System,BVAS, and poor accessibility for persons with disabilities.

It recommended strengthening INEC’s logistics and ensuring every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot without hindrance.

The assessment also raised concerns about press freedom and journalist safety, revealing incidents of harassment and restricted access in high-risk areas. To address this, the partners proposed the creation of a Media–Security Desk in Anambra to ensure accredited journalists can safely cover election activities.

On gender inclusion, the report lamented that only two female candidates are among sixteen governorship hopefuls, describing media coverage as “largely gender-blind.”

It called on INEC to deploy at least one female official per polling unit and to publish gender-disaggregated voter data for transparency and policy planning.

The report also noted that though 86 per cent of persons with disabilities ,PWDs have collected their voter cards, many polling centres remain inaccessible. It urged INEC to audit facilities and provide ramps, tactile paths, and assistive tools such as braille guides and magnifiers to ensure full participation.

The EU-SDGN partners emphasized that the credibility of the Anambra election will not be judged merely by the number of votes counted, but by the inclusivity, transparency, and safety of the process.

“Anambra has an opportunity to show that democracy in Nigeria can be credible and people-centred. Promises must now become tangible results,” they declared.

Funded by the European Union, the EU-SDGN II Programme brings together sixteen leading civil society organisations working to strengthen democratic institutions, promote accountability, and ensure that elections truly reflect the will of the people.