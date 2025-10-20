EU, Nigeria advance AI cooperation through research partnerships at UNILAG Int’l Week

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The European Union (EU) and Nigeria are deepening cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), research, and innovation as both partners work to strengthen the link between scientific inquiry and market-ready solutions across key technology sectors.

Speaking at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) International Week, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, outlined ongoing efforts to build a structured framework for science, technology, and innovation collaboration between the EU and Nigeria.

De Luca disclosed that the forthcoming EU–Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Agreement will formalise partnerships enabling researchers, universities, and enterprises to jointly explore AI applications relevant to Nigeria’s development priorities and the broader African innovation landscape.

“The agreement will open new possibilities for research institutions and innovators to work together on areas that matter to both our regions — such as how AI can be used responsibly to address societal challenges, drive productivity, and create inclusive opportunities,” he stated.

He also highlighted the Generative AI for Africa call for proposals, closing on 31 October, as one of several EU-funded initiatives encouraging cross-continental collaboration in AI development.

“We want to see Nigerian researchers at the centre of this process, forming networks, exchanging ideas, and leading projects that shape the continent’s innovation ecosystem,” De Luca added.

Beyond research funding, the EU official emphasised the Union’s continued engagement with Nigerian institutions to strengthen local research capacity.

“Our cooperation with the National Universities Commission and the establishment of a research contact point in Nigeria are part of wider efforts to ensure that Nigerian institutions have access to the tools and partnerships required to thrive globally,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, commended the EU’s sustained collaboration with Nigerian universities, describing it as a model for mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Our students and researchers stand to gain from exposure to diverse networks and knowledge systems. This kind of cooperation supports not only innovation but also the institutional growth of our universities,” she noted.

This year’s UNILAG International Week, themed “Equitable Partnership and the Future of AI in Africa,” reflects a shared vision of collaboration rooted in fairness, reciprocity, and shared responsibility.

Through initiatives like the forthcoming agreement and ongoing research programmes, both sides are reinforcing their commitment to building inclusive, sustainable, and human-centred innovation ecosystems.

The dialogue at UNILAG underscored that the future of AI in Africa will depend on partnerships prioritising shared knowledge, ethical development, and equitable access — principles that continue to define the EU–Nigeria relationship in science and innovation.