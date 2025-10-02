EU mission praises INEC for engaging with stakeholders to sustain Nigeria’s democracy

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The European Union (EU) Election Observation Follow-up Mission has praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for engaging with stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Leader of the Mission, Barry Andrews, a Member of the European Parliament who headed the EU Mission to Nigeria’s 2023 general election, gave the commendation on Thursday during a meeting with the INEC leadership in Abuja.

Andrews underscored the importance of sustained reforms to consolidate democratic governance in Nigeria and commended INEC for its efforts at deepening electoral integrity through consultations with key actors.

On his part, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the review and passage of electoral reforms, warning that delays could affect preparations for the 2027 general election.

“An early passage of law is critical to our planning for the elections. Uncertainty over the legal framework for the election can unsettle the work of the Commission as the election draws nearer,” Yakubu said.

He explained that of the 23 recommendations made by the EU Observation Mission in 2023, only eight directly concern INEC, with one identified as a priority. The remaining 15, including five priority recommendations, fall within the responsibilities of the executive, legislature, judiciary, political parties, civil society, media, and professional bodies.

Yakubu disclosed that INEC has already taken administrative steps to implement its share of the recommendations while working with stakeholders on broader reforms pending legislative action. He also noted that INEC’s post-election review of the 2023 polls generated 142 recommendations, complementing those of international observers.

Reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to credible elections, the INEC boss announced that invitations will soon be extended to the EU, Commonwealth, African Union, and ECOWAS to observe the 2027 general election.

Yakubu also commended the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme, pledging continued partnership to consolidate electoral integrity.

“We believe that the recommendations arising from your observation of our election and electoral process help to improve the quality of our elections and electoral activities,” he said.