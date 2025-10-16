EU backs stronger public–private collaboration to drive Nigeria’s renewable energy transition

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s clean energy transition, emphasizing that stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, complemented by research and innovation, is key to achieving sustainable and inclusive renewable energy growth.

Speaking at the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF) in Abuja, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, represented by his Deputy, Zissimos Vergos, said that creative partnerships are critical to building resilient energy systems and scaling renewable solutions nationwide.

Mignot noted that Nigeria’s wealth of natural resources and exceptional human talent uniquely position it to become a regional leader in renewable energy innovation.

“The public sector provides policy frameworks, the private sector brings agility and technical expertise, while research institutions contribute insight and innovation,” he said.

Highlighting the EU’s long-standing support to Nigeria’s power sector, Mignot disclosed that the bloc has invested over €200 million in grants since 2008.

He added that the most recent EU-funded energy programme, launched in 2021 with a €100 million (₦175 billion) budget, aims to add 400 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2027, directly benefiting more than five million Nigerians.

“Across rural Nigeria, off-grid renewable solutions are transforming lives. Mini-grids and solar home systems, powered by creative public–private partnerships, are lighting homes, energising small businesses, and expanding opportunity,” Mignot said.

The Ambassador described innovation as an intergenerational imperative that drives inclusive energy access, digital transformation, and economic empowerment.

He stressed that evidence-based research is essential for guiding energy innovation that meets community needs.

“Research institutions must continue to provide data-driven insights on energy demand, consumer behaviour, and viable business models to ensure solutions are sustainable and locally relevant,” he noted.

Reaffirming the EU’s partnership with Nigeria through initiatives such as GET.invest Nigeria and the EU Global Gateway, Mignot said the Union remains committed to supporting energy security, industrial growth, and local capacity development through direct grants, private sector mobilisation, and innovation funding.

“Whether for large grid-connected solar farms or small decentralised systems, our shared success depends on harnessing Nigerian ingenuity, industrial capacity, and entrepreneurial drive,” he said.

Mignot commended Nigeria’s progress toward a green and circular economy, adding that the country’s energy future would depend on how effectively public institutions, private investors, and research communities align their efforts.

“Through sustained collaboration, continuous research, and strategic investment, Nigeria can achieve a greener grid, stronger off-grid systems, and a thriving renewable energy sector,” he concluded.

The high-level forum was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Governors of Ogun and Bayelsa States, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), members of the diplomatic community, academics, and private sector stakeholders.

Discussions focused on strengthening the linkages between policy, business, and research to accelerate Nigeria’s green energy transition.