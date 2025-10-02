Etiwa empowers 10 young women with electric, solar installation skills

By Elizabeth Osayande

Dreams became realities, and passion transformed into success stories for 10 young women, mostly from underserved communities, who were recently certified in electric and solar installations under the Illuminating Futures programme organised by Etiwa Tech and sponsored by Irish Aid through the In-Country Micro Projects Scheme, ICMPS.

The year-long programme provided these young women with training and internship opportunities, allowing some to secure job placements in various organisations.

During the graduation ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director of Etiwa Tech, Mrs Jody Adewale, emphasised the programme’s vision in her welcome address. “The Illuminating Futures project was born from a vision: to give young women from underserved communities the chance to learn skills that open doors, create livelihoods, and transform lives. Today, we celebrate the success of 10 incredible young women who dared to embark on this journey with us,” Adewale stated. “We are here to honour achievement, resilience, and the promise of a brighter future.”

Jody expressed her gratitude to the Government of Ireland, Irish Aid, partners, parents, students, and the Etiwa Tech team. She encouraged the graduates to explore the world with their newfound skills.

“Ladies, today is all about you. You have worked hard, persevered, and demonstrated extraordinary determination. You are pioneers breaking stereotypes and paving the way for other young women who will look at you and think, ‘If she can do it, so can I.’”

“As you step into the next chapter—whether you pursue employment, start your own businesses, or bring your skills to communities in need—remember this: you are not just electricians or solar installers. You are problem solvers. You are leaders. You are women who will help light up homes, schools, and futures.”

In his speech, Managing Director of EACC and co-founder of Etiwa Tech, Connie Guilfoyle, explained the importance of empowering women in this field. “This is an industry where there are not enough skilled workers,” he noted. “If you are skilled, you are more likely to find good job opportunities.” The programme’s small class sizes, capped at 12 students, ensure each participant receives personalised attention and training.

“It also offers practical experience, placing students on-site for hands-on learning in the electrical and solar trades. This approach helps students become job-ready and enhances their chances of securing employment.”

Ambassador of Ireland, Peter Ryan, highlighted that supporting Etiwa Tech through the Illuminating Futures programme is focused on the economic development of communities in Lagos and provides opportunities for talented young women.

“This project aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to gender equality, sustainable development, and access to education and livelihood. Supporting women in fulfilling their potential is a significant opportunity for Ireland to contribute to the SDGs.”

He added, “The Illuminating Futures project is designed to equip young women with the skills and knowledge needed to access better economic opportunities. The project exemplifies Ireland’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and gender equality in Nigeria.”

One of the programme participants, Genevieve Nkiruka Ekechukwu, a recent biotechnology graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, shared that the Illuminating Futures program has enabled her to make a bold career switch to electrical and solar photovoltaic installation.

Ekechukwu described her training experience as both challenging and rewarding. “The training was very demanding, but it was also incredibly fulfilling,” she said. Etiwa Tech’s supportive environment, which included accommodation, a stipend, and free lunch, eased her transition into this new field.

Having gained expertise in three modules—basic engineering and craftsmanship, domestic wiring, and motor control and industrial wiring—the young electrician stated, “I learned a lot and grew significantly. I’ve truly chosen a career path in this field.”

“I have also come to realise that what a woman puts her mind to, she can achieve, and do it excellently,” she said. She hopes to inspire other women to join the field, creating a community of young females thriving in engineering.