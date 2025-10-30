Ethnic slur: Onoh demands Bokku mart’s full scale apology to Ndigbo, else…

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

By Dennis Agbo

President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the south east, Denge Josef Onoh, has demanded full scale apology from Bokku Mart Retail shops outfit to the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria for an alleged ethnic slur in an advertisement the business outfit uploaded on the internet, recently.

The business concern in the disputed advertisement allegedly portrayed Igbo as cheats, a matter that has attracted much concern across the ethnic divides in the country. Even though the outfit had since withdrawn the advertisement and tendered apology, the Igbo are still aggrieved over their poor presentation in the video.

In a pre-action notice Onoh made to the Bokku mart, he asked the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the

Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and all relevant security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Unit to make stern reprimand on the retail shop and also asked for immediate recertification of the business outfit.

Onoh described the content of the advertisement as egregious and despicable act of ethnic bigotry featuring the vile slur, “without any omo Igbo cheating me,” as an inflammatory phrase, uttered in a calculated endorsement of harmful stereotypes that paint the entire Igbo ethnic group as deceitful cheats.

He said that the disseminated video was a provocative assault on the dignity, unity, and social fabric of Nigeria – a nation already scarred by historical ethnic tensions, including the devastating Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), where tribalism fueled unimaginable atrocities.

“Your actions are not only morally bankrupt but a blatant betrayal of the corporate responsibility expected from a retail chain purporting to serve diverse communities across Lagos and beyond. By exploiting ‘omo Igbo’ – a term laden with derogatory connotations of fraud and untrustworthiness rooted in post-colonial prejudices – for cheap marketing gains, you have alienated millions of Igbo Nigerians, undermined inter-ethnic trust, and risked igniting fresh cycles of division and violence.

“This is not humor, innovation, or edgy advertising; it is rank bigotry, designed to prey on existing tribal fault lines for profit. The swift public backlash on the online platforms, where users rightfully condemned your negativity campaign as a deliberate profiling of Igbos as cheats, underscores the revulsion your advert has provoked. Screenshots and clips continue to circulate, ensuring your infamy endures far beyond the video’s hasty deletion,” Onoh said.

He demand for immediate unreserved apology within 24-hour to be publish in a full-page of any major Nigerian daily newspaper of national circulation, explicitly acknowledging the ethnic slur as a grave act of bigotry and stereotyping against the Igbo people and express profound remorse to the entire Igbo ethnic group, without qualifiers or deflections.

Onoh said that failure to comply with the apology will trigger escalated actions, including but not limited to mass boycotts, legal suits for defamation and emotional distress on behalf of affected Igbo communities, and amplification of the matter through civil society networks.

“Your so-called apology already issued on social media is woefully inadequate – a perfunctory deletion and vague statement that dodges accountability. Nigerians deserve more than digital damage control; they demand justice.”

He also upbraided the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for its deafening silence on the outrage, stating that its inaction was not neutrality but a tacit endorsement of ethnic provocation, particularly since the NBC failed to issue an immediate fine, suspension of Bokku’s broadcast licenses, or public censure.

“This silence emboldens corporate malefactors and erodes public trust in regulatory institutions. I demand the NBC convenes an emergency panel, investigate this violation within 48 hours, and impose the maximum sanctions, including a broadcast blackout on Bokku’s platforms. Your dereliction of duty is a provocation in itself – act now, or face calls for your leadership’s resignation,” Onoh demanded.