Ethiopian Airlines pays NCAA sanction fee for consumer protection violations

By Nnasom David

By Nnasom David

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that Ethiopian Airlines has paid the sanction fees imposed on it earlier this year for consumer protection-related violations.

Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, made the announcement via his official X on Monday.

He said that with the payment, all three international airlines sanctioned by the Authority in 2025 have now complied fully.

Achimugu explained that the sanctions were not punitive but corrective, aimed at improving service quality and ensuring that airlines operating in Nigeria adhere to established consumer protection standards.

“The sanctions are intended to help improve the services of the operators and not to punish them,” he said.

Reaffirming the agency’s regulatory stance, the NCAA boss emphasized that the Authority remains steadfast in safeguarding the rights and interests of all stakeholders in the aviation industry, including passengers and operators.

The NCAA had earlier this year sanctioned three international airlines for various infractions bordering on poor customer service and violation of passenger rights.

Vanguard News