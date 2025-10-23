Erudio Hub set Guinness World record with largest teachers conference

By Aishat Aliu

Over 5,000 educators from across Nigeria converged on Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, as the Let There Be Teachers (LTBT) Conference 2025 set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of Teachers, with a verified attendance of 5,082 participants.

The historic event, held on September 20, 2025, was organized by 1 Million Teachers (1MT) and powered by Erudio Hub, which served as the Official Technical and Strategy Partner.

Confirming the achievement, Dr. Akin Akinpelu, Chief Executive Officer of Erudio Hub, said the milestone represented a celebration of teachers’ enduring value rather than a mere statistical feat.

“This milestone is a tribute to the resilience and indispensable role of teachers. At Erudio Hub, we’re proud to have built the strategic and technical architecture that made this vision a global reality,” he said.

From conceptualization to execution, Erudio Hub provided end-to-end strategy, logistics coordination, communications, and stakeholder engagement for the conference, ensuring a seamless experience for participants.

Themed “Teachers Matter: Celebrating the Role of Teachers in Enhancing Quality Education,” the LTBT 2025 Conference convened teachers, policymakers, development partners, and education advocates to discuss reforms aimed at improving teacher welfare and education quality across Africa.

In the buildup to the event, advocacy initiatives such as the School Growth Forum and Walk for Teachers campaign mobilized educators across several states, spotlighting the vital role teachers play in nation-building.

At the close of the conference, a communiqué urged governments and stakeholders to enact stronger policies on teacher welfare, curriculum development, and education financing.

Dr. Hakeem Subair, CEO of 1 Million Teachers, described the gathering as a declaration of unity and purpose for Africa’s educators.

“This conference united educators and partners under one sky to affirm a simple truth: teachers matter,” he said.

Also speaking, Oluwaseyi Anifowose, Convener of LTBT and Director of Partnerships at 1MT, attributed the record-breaking success to Erudio Hub’s strategic leadership.

“Let There Be Teachers was born from the conviction that teachers deserve a global stage of honor. This historic reality was made possible by the strategic excellence of our partner, Erudio Hub,” she stated.

For Zainab Yussuff, Project Manager and Head of Partnerships at Erudio Hub, the sight of thousands of teachers gathered in unity was deeply inspiring.

“Seeing thousands of teachers united by one shared vision of hope and pride reinforces why education must remain Africa’s greatest investment,” she noted.

Erudio Hub acknowledged the Lagos State Government, sponsors, media partners, and the Central Working Committee for their collaboration in turning the initiative into a historic moment.

Founded with a mission to transform education across Africa, Erudio Hub operates as a profit-based organization with a strong social impact focus, advancing innovation in consultancy, technology, partnerships, impact assessment, and capacity development through its flagship Seven Star Program.