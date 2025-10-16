Eric Chelle praises Nigeria’s dominant display after 4–0 win over Benin Republic

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has expressed satisfaction with his team’s impressive showing after the Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a commanding 4–0 win over Benin Republic in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



The result kept Nigeria’s qualification hopes alive, as the team secured a place in the CAF playoffs following one of their most convincing performances of the campaign.



According to a report from SportPremi following an interview with Eric Chelle, the Nigeria National team coach shared that he was impressed by the players’ response and their determination to finish strong after a difficult run of games.

Osimhen Leads by Example

Victor Osimhen, the Galatasaray forward, produced a hat-trick to inspire Nigeria’s victory. He opened the scoring within three minutes after connecting with Samuel Chukwueze, who replaced the suspended Ademola Lookman.



Osimhen doubled the lead soon after, again assisted by Chukwueze, before heading home from a Moses Simon free-kick early in the second half to complete his treble.



Midfielder Frank Onyeka sealed the emphatic win in stoppage time, piling further misery on the visitors.



The win ensured Nigeria finished among the best runners-up, while South Africa’s 3–0 triumph over Rwanda saw them top the group and qualify automatically.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria will now enter the playoffs, with draws to be determined by FIFA World Rankings on October 23 — featuring Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo battling for one qualification slot.

Chelle Hails Team Spirit

Speaking after the match, Chelle praised his players’ commitment and composure in a must-win game.



“I am surprised by my players. They deserved this game because it was not easy,” Chelle said.



“So now we are going to Morocco — it is not yet finished. It will be very difficult, but tonight I am very happy for the players. They played a great game today and two days ago… I am happy for the fact they brought us the victory which helps push us to the next level.”



He also highlighted Victor Osimhen’s influence, describing him as “the best striker in the world.”

What’s Next

The Super Eagles will now shift focus to the upcoming CAF playoffs, where they must secure victory to keep their World Cup dreams alive. The eventual playoff winner will face a side from Asia, Oceania, or South America in an intercontinental tie for a ticket to next year’s tournament.



As noted in SportPremi, the Super Eagles resurgence under Eric Chelle has been driven by tactical balance, renewed motivation, and improved coordination among the players.