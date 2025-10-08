Erewa-Meggison shines at Marketing Edge Awards, clinches top communications honour

By Janice Uduogu

The Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Director of British American Tobacco (BAT) West and Central Africa, Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, has been named Outstanding Corporate and Brands Communications Personality of the Decade by Marketing Edge Publications Limited.

The award, presented at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards held at the Balmoral Event Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, recognises Erewa-Meggison’s professional excellence, leadership, and significant contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s marketing communications industry.

According to Marketing Edge, the recognition celebrates her “decade-long record of excellence, innovation, and impact in corporate and brand communications, as well as her strategic role in advancing BAT Nigeria’s stakeholder engagement and sustainability agenda.”

A lawyer and Chartered Secretary, Erewa-Meggison holds a master’s degree with honours in International Relations from the University of Kent, Canterbury, England. With over two decades of experience spanning oil and gas, telecommunications, and manufacturing, she joined BAT Nigeria in 2006 and has since held key leadership roles both locally and internationally.

Her career trajectory includes serving as Head of Government Affairs, West Africa Area; Director, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, West and Central Africa; and Head of Marketing Legal at BAT Indonesia. She also served as Senior Regional External Engagement and Campaign Manager for the Americas and Sub-Sahara Africa before returning to Nigeria in 2021 to assume her current position.

In her current role, Erewa-Meggison has been instrumental in shaping and delivering BAT’s external affairs agenda across the West and Central Africa region. Her work focuses on driving transparent contributions to national dialogue, supporting business and economic growth, and championing sustainability through BAT’s five strategic pillars — Tobacco Harm Reduction, Climate, Nature, Circularity, and Communities.

Speaking after receiving the award, Erewa-Meggison expressed appreciation to Marketing Edge for the recognition and to BAT Nigeria for fostering an environment that promotes excellence and innovation.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised as the Outstanding Corporate and Brands Communications Personality of the Decade by Marketing Edge. This award reaffirms the critical role that strategic communications play in shaping sustainable businesses and industries,” she said.

“At BAT Nigeria, we remain committed to driving purposeful engagement, building trust with stakeholders, and advancing conversations that contribute to economic growth and societal progress. I see this recognition as a call to continue raising the bar for corporate communications in Nigeria and beyond,” she added.

The Marketing Edge annual awards celebrate outstanding achievements in Nigeria’s integrated marketing communications industry, spotlighting individuals and organisations that have demonstrated excellence, creativity, and leadership in brand building and corporate reputation management.