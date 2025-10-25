Era of owing workers’ salaries in Ondo is gone — Aiyedatiwa

Ondo Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State says the era of owing workers’ salaries is gone in the state.

Aiyedatiwa said this at the combined 12th to 23rd convocation of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), on Saturday.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to repositioning education in the state.

The governor, at the event, ordered the payment of three months’ salaries to the institution’s staff.

He recalled that the polytechnic could not pay its workers’ salaries until he took the mantle of leadership and provided special funds to clear the arrears.

Aiyedatiwa commended the institution’s management and students for their patience during the trying time, saying he rescued the polytechnic from a comatose state and impending total collapse.

The governor, who approved the renovation of the RUGIPO staff school and granted their request for a vehicle, expressed concern that the last convocation held in the institution was in 2013.

He, however, reiterated his administration’s commitment to upgrading the polytechnic to a University of Agriculture, Science, and Technology, which would enhance technological education in the state.

Aiyedatiwa urged the polytechnic’s alumni to support their alma mater for speedy development.

Earlier, the Acting Rector, Mr Olorunwa Adegun, said the governor’s decisive action through special intervention funds cleared the backlog of salary arrears for staff.

Adegun noted that the institution was on the brink of hopelessness before the governor’s intervention, which broke the 12-year no-convocation jinx.

He thanked the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for persistently accelerating infrastructure development and capacity building in the institution.

Adegun also appreciated the alumni association for giving back to their alma mater. (NAN)