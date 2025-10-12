Environment Ministry to end open defecation on Nyanya Mararaba axis

File: Open-Defecation

The Federal Ministry of Environment has assured residents of the Nyanya/Mararaba axis that the ministry would partner with them to put an end to open defecation in the area.

Dr. Bahijjahtu Abubakar, Director of the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health in the ministry, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

“The ministry will work with all stakeholders in both the FCT and Nasarawa area to investigate and identify affected areas,” Abubakar said.

She expressed worry over the effect of open defecation in the Nyanya/Mararaba axis, saying that it constituted odour and

aesthetic nuisance.

“Also, it causes air and water pollution, as well as methane release to the atmosphere causing Climate action, Global warming and Ozone depletion.”

According to the director, open defecation also has health effects on residents and propels health challenges such as cholera outbreaks and Typhoid, amongst others.

Abubakar further pledged the construction of public toilets in strategic areas, such as the one located at the Mararaba International market, by the ministry.

She added that the ministry would equally carry out intervention activities such as advocacy/sensitisation among the leaders and people of the area.

“Similarly, routine sanitary inspection of premises, enforcement and prosecution of defaulters will be carried out.”

