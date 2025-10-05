Entertainment personality Dami Adenuga bags Community Builder 2025 Award in Canada

By Ayo Onikoyi

Entertainment personality, Media strategist and cultural influencer Dami Adenuga has added another feather to his cap, this time on an international stage. At the ONE Nigeria Independence Day celebration held yesterday at Brampton City Hall in Canada, he was presented with the Community Builder 2025 Award by the Mayor of Brampton.

The recognition cements Dami’s status as not just a Nigerian digital powerhouse, but also a rising voice of influence beyond Africa. Known for his ability to merge social media conversations with real-world impact, he has consistently championed unity, growth, and community building across different platforms.

Receiving the award, Dami expressed his gratitude and dedicated the honor to everyone striving for positive change. “This recognition is a reminder that true impact is built through service, consistency, and a genuine love for community. I dedicate this to everyone who continues to believe in growth, unity, and the power of positive influence,” he said.

The Brampton honor comes just days after the successful launch of Dami’s new live series on X, Pulse of the Culture, which attracted 60,000 listeners worldwide. His ability to spark meaningful conversations on culture, influence, and impact has positioned him as one of the most dynamic young Nigerians shaping discourse both online and offline.

Observers say the award signifies a broader shift — Dami’s brand of influence is no longer confined to Nigerian Twitter spaces or entertainment circles. His voice is now resonating with diaspora communities and international institutions that value cultural leadership and community development.

Those who follow his work note that Dami’s influence has always extended beyond clout. From spotlighting youth initiatives to building bridges across creative industries, his digital footprint continues to translate into real-world recognition. The Community Builder 2025 Award highlights how he is redefining what it means to be an influencer in a global context.

The Mayor of Brampton praised his efforts, describing him as a young leader whose work reflects the values of inclusivity, service, and resilience. It was a moment that reinforced how Nigerian creatives and thought leaders are increasingly shaping global conversations about culture and community.

As Dami Adenuga basks in this new honor, it’s clear his story is only beginning. From sparking culture-shifting debates online to earning recognition on international soil, his journey underscores a simple truth: when influence meets impact, borders can’t contain the message.