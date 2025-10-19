Entertainment executive Soso Soberekon commends Tompolo for ₦10 support to Delta Security Trust Fund

By Ayo Onikoyi

Business mogul and entertainment executive Soso Soberekon has commended High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for his outstanding contribution to the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

Tompolo donated ₦10 billion to the fund during its relaunch at the Government House in Asaba, a gesture Soberekon described as a powerful demonstration of leadership and commitment to regional peace and development.

In his statement, Soberekon praised Tompolo’s philanthropy, describing it as “a beautiful reflection of true leadership, selflessness, and genuine commitment to the peace and progress of Delta State and the entire Niger Delta region.”

He noted that through his company, Tantita Security Nigeria Limited, Tompolo has played a vital role in protecting lives, securing critical national assets, and empowering communities across the region.

“High Chief Tompolo represents the kind of leadership that transforms societies — firm yet compassionate, humble yet impactful. His legacy will continue to light the path for those who truly desire peace and sustainable development,” Soberekon stated.

Soberekon also urged other Nigerians, private organizations, and community leaders to emulate Tompolo’s example by supporting initiatives that promote security, peace, and economic growth across the Niger Delta.