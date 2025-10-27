Enroll for voter cards ahead of 2027, Adamawa PDP urges members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa has called on its members to come out en masse to register for voter cards ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Hamza Madagali, made the call during a solidarity visit by the Bwatiye people to the party executives in Yola on Monday.

Madagali stressed the need by PDP members and supporters in the state to understand that their voter cards represent their power to elect the party’s candidates at the state and national levels.

He described their emergence as PDP executives as a demonstration of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri’s good leadership, resulting in peace and progress for the party in the state.

Madagali expressed appreciation to the Bwatiye people for the visit and their support of the party.

He assured that the party’s door remained open for everyone so as to continue producing credible candidates who would transform the state and the country at large.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Kaletafwa Farauta, who led the delegation, congratulated the new executives on their emergence to lead the party for the next four years.

Farauta, who was represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government Affairs, Chief Python Power, acknowledged Fintiri’s contributions in various sectors, which had led to the development of the state.

He assured that the Bwatiye people would remain loyal and supportive of PDP from the grassroots to the state level.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Lands and Survey, Joab Sama, said that the visit had become necessary to identify with PDP at the state level, given the transformation recorded in the state by the governor.

Sama called on Bwatiye people and other party supporters to remain steadfast and loyal to the PDP-led government for greater success.

“We felt it was necessary for us to come and register ourselves, to register our presence and to identify with the Peoples Democratic Party at the state level.

“We are going to be loyal to the government of PDP. We will remain in this home and build it until success is achieved,” the commissioner pledged.

Vanguard News