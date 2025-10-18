Enforce self-care to boost national health outcomes — Eimunjeze

By Chioma Obinna

The Convener of D’Bio Wellness and Self-Care, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, has called for collective action to entrench self-care practices among Nigerians as a means to improve national health outcomes.

Eimunjeze made the call at the second edition of the D’Bio Wellness and Self-Care Summit in Lagos.

The summit, themed “Self-Care as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” sought to elevate awareness and promote a culture of self-care among Nigerians.

It drew participants from the health advocacy space, the pharmaceutical industry, community leadership, entertainment, and education sectors.

Eimunjeze said the initiative aims to address Nigeria’s poor health outcomes by positioning self-care as an essential and accessible pillar of wellness.

“Self-care and health are not the exclusive preserve of those trained in healthcare. By the time you start making health a priority, it may already be late — which is why early engagement is key,” she said.

She stressed the need for widespread health literacy, adding that individuals must play active roles in maintaining their health.

Eimunjeze also highlighted the seven pillars of self-care as outlined by the International Self-Care Foundation (ISF): health literacy, mental well-being, nutrition, physical activity, hygiene, risk avoidance, and rational use of health products.

She explained that the summit plans to engage diverse groups, especially youths, through creative platforms such as entertainment and journalism, to drive self-care messages home.

Representing the Chairman of the event, Mr. Friday Enaholo, Assistant General Manager (Marketing) at Fidson Pharmaceuticals, said self-love is the foundation of self-care and true wellness goes beyond physical appearance.

“You can look healthy and still be sick inside. The word ‘self-care’ begins with self-love. If you love yourself, you will pursue wellness and sustain it,” Enaholo said.

In his keynote address, Dr. Victor Afolabi, Chief Executive Officer of Hazon Holdings and Co-founder of Wellness HMO, underscored the urgent need to mainstream self-care within Nigeria’s overstretched healthcare system.

Afolabi noted that Nigeria faces a dual burden of infectious and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, amid a worsening doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:10,000 and escalating healthcare costs.

He described self-care as the “first line of defence” in health management, stressing the need for evidence-based approaches, supportive policies, affordable tools, and health education to embed self-care culture across communities.

“Self-care is no longer optional; it is essential to balance rising health demands with limited resources. Hospitals should be the last line of defence,” he stated.

Other dignitaries at the event included Dr. Fidelis Akhagboso Ayebae, Chairman of Fidson Healthcare Plc (represented by Enaholo), and Omomowo Omolara, Assistant Director from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, among others.

Stakeholders and industry leaders who delivered goodwill messages reiterated their commitment to advancing self-care initiatives and building healthier communities.

Guests were also treated to a product exhibition showcasing innovative health and wellness solutions.