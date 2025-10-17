Energy think tank hails NUPRC’s Komolafe for SERVICOM leadership award

Gbenga Komolafe

A regional oil policy think tank, the West Africa Centre for Energy Policy and Reforms (WACEPR), has commended the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for his “transformative leadership” following his recognition with the SERVICOM Outstanding Leadership Award.

In a statement issued on Friday in Accra, Ghana, and signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Kwabena Mensah-Ashitey, the Centre described the honour as a “well-deserved recognition for a reform-minded technocrat whose leadership has restored transparency, efficiency, and professionalism to Nigeria’s upstream regulatory environment.”

WACEPR praised Komolafe’s leadership since assuming office as the pioneer head of NUPRC after the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), noting that he has built “a performance-driven regulator that balances investor confidence with national interest.”

“Under Engr. Komolafe, NUPRC has proven to be a model of institutional independence and technical competence within West Africa’s oil governance space,” the statement read.

“From implementing the fiscal provisions of the PIA to deepening host community engagement and driving data transparency in hydrocarbon production, his administration has repositioned Nigeria’s upstream sector for global competitiveness.”

The Centre highlighted the Commission’s achievements in production optimisation, hydrocarbon measurement, and decarbonisation, noting that these reforms align with the global transition to cleaner energy while sustaining Nigeria’s revenue base.

Dr. Mensah-Ashitey also commended NUPRC’s equitable implementation of the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), which he said has given oil-producing communities a direct voice in project planning and environmental management.

“The upstream reforms led by Komolafe have introduced a new level of accountability. Nigeria now publishes clearer data on production, investment flows, and environmental performance,” WACEPR stated.

“These efforts attract investors and assure citizens that the nation’s petroleum wealth is being managed with integrity.”

The think tank further praised President Bola Tinubu for allowing the Commission to operate independently, describing NUPRC’s autonomy as “a refreshing model in a region where regulatory capture has often undermined reforms.”

WACEPR urged other regulators in the sub-region to emulate NUPRC’s “performance-driven approach,” saying Komolafe’s SERVICOM award is “a testament to what is achievable when competence meets integrity in public service.”

