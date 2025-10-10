Energy scholar hails Tinubu’s reforms in oil and gas sector

A university don and energy governance scholar, Prof. Josiah Danladi, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a “bold and transformative recalibration” of Nigeria’s oil and gas upstream sector.

Speaking at the Citizens Connect Conference in Lagos, Prof. Danladi said the President’s leadership has revived public confidence in the petroleum industry through reforms anchored on transparency, accountability, and data-driven governance.

“For decades, the oil and gas sector symbolised both our promise and our pain. Yet today, there is a new story unfolding — a story of reform, renewal, and restoration. What Nigerians are witnessing today is not luck; it is leadership — structured, deliberate, and data-driven,” he said.

He commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), led by Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for implementing the reforms under the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). According to him, the Commission has generated over ₦12.25 trillion in ,revenue for the federation in just two years, describing it as an “unprecedented achievement” reflecting efficiency in monitoring and enforcement.

The scholar also highlighted the impact of the fuel subsidy removal policy, noting that it has freed up fiscal resources now being channelled into development priorities.

“The policy has led to a 200 per cent increase in allocations to states and local governments, road projects, hospital projects, power sector development, the student loan scheme, and increment in NYSC allowances,” he stated.

Prof. Danladi said the country is gradually transitioning from being a net importer to a potential exporter of refined petroleum products, citing increased productivity in dormant oil blocks and the digitalisation of production reporting systems.

He further praised the administration’s emphasis on gas as the “transition fuel for Nigeria’s economic future,” adding that the Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme is turning environmental liabilities into economic opportunities that create jobs and protect the environment.

Danladi also lauded the implementation of the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs), which he said have received over ₦358 billion in remittances, funding more than 500 projects in education, healthcare, and infrastructure across oil-producing communities.

“For the first time, host communities are not treated as afterthoughts — they are partners. Those who live with the consequences of resource extraction must share in its benefits,” he said.

According to him, transparency and accountability have restored investor confidence, as NUPRC’s electronic reporting platforms now allow real-time tracking of production, cargo declarations, and royalty payments.

“The days of guessing how much crude Nigeria produces are gone. The data now speaks for itself,” he asserted, describing NUPRC as one of the most effective and forward-looking regulatory institutions under the Tinubu administration.

He urged continuity in the reform agenda, warning that the gains recorded in the last two years must be protected.

“Every reform is a journey, not an event. Nigeria cannot afford to go backwards. We must protect this momentum and ensure the same political will is sustained beyond 2027, Prof. Danladi said.

