Energy firm empowers 34 schools with solar systems in rural Nigeria

In a transformative move to promote education and expand energy access, Ignite Energy Access Nigeria, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, has successfully completed a pilot project to install solar systems in 34 schools across rural communities in Nigeria. The company supplied high-quality MySol Solar systems, which are optimal for schools.

Over a two-month period, the company deployed reliable solar power solutions to schools with limited electricity supply from the grid, ensuring that thousands of students now have access to stable power for learning, digital education, and safe study environments. Youth within these communities also received free comprehensive technical training on the installation of solar systems. Upon completing the training, participants were offered job opportunities to support the continued maintenance and implementation of the systems deployed through the grant.

The project was implemented across 19 states: Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Abuja FCT, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Taraba.

“This support has brought real excitement to our school. Both staff and students are truly grateful to be selected as one of the beneficiaries of the Rural Electrification Project. It has made a meaningful difference, and we appreciate the team for this impactful gesture,” said Very Rev. Boniface Chimezie Ewo, Vice Principal General Duties, Community Secondary School, Umueze, Awkunano Nkannu, Enugu State (beneficiary of the project, Enugu region).

“This project is part of our commitment to using clean energy to bridge the educational gap in underserved areas. Access to power should never be a barrier to a child’s future,” said Mangiza Phiri, Managing Director, Nigeria & Regional Director, West Africa.

Ignite Energy Access remains committed to extending the benefits of renewable energy to the most vulnerable communities, fostering long-term social impact, and empowering the next generation. The MySol brand is owned by Ignite Energy Access.

As part of its broader mission, Ignite Energy Access is a key partner in the World Bank’s Mission 300 initiative. Through this effort, the company aims to connect 100 million people to electricity by 2030, advancing global goals for universal energy access and ensuring that clean, reliable power reaches even the most remote communities.

Ignite Energy Access is an Abu Dhabi-based leader in distributed renewable energy solutions, dedicated to providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity to underserved communities across Africa. Now operating across 12 countries and serving over 20 million people, Ignite is transforming lives, fostering economic growth, and driving the continent’s clean energy transition through innovative technology, scalable business models, and impact-driven financing.